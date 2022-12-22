Rise in sales at registers, says Sando chamber head

“IT’S the day before Christmas Eve and San Fernando is buzzing with activity,” said Kiran Singh, president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce yesterday.
Although there were shoppers on the streets, in stores and malls, Singh claimed that they were thrifty with their spending.
“Businesses have observed a rise in sales at the registers as of this week,” he said.
“The best items from each storefront are on display. You may hear music being played along the streets virtually every day, and many stores are offering Christmas discounts. It’s a pretty festive setting. There hasn’t been this much activity in downtown San Fernando for a while.
“The pavements are crowded since street vendors have been granted a license to sell for the next few days,” he said.
According to Singh, San Fernando is known for having amazing bargains on numerous items, so buyers have been coming to the southern city to take advantage.
“We have more traffic, but it is moving as opposed to other major centres where traffic is gridlocked.
“It’s understandable that people are happy to be able to shop freely again since the pandemic hit,” Singh said.
The Express visited San Fernando yesterday to find out what the most popular items are this year.
Shopper Randy Mason was at Stackhouse Supermarket, Pointe-à-Pierre Road, San Fernando.
He said, “I’m keeping things simple. I won’t be buying much; I’ll just concentrate on the necessities. Aside from food, I’d like to purchase some educational items for my children. Additionally, I’m thinking of getting them a pet to foster responsibility. “Teaching these skills to my ten-year-old daughter at a young age is crucial because as she gets older and enters the secondary school stage, she will need to be a little more independent,” Mason said.
Staying on budget
Sandra County, a La Romaine mother and grandmother, said she will participate in some holiday customs while staying within her budget.
“Nowadays, since everything is expensive, I usually give my grandchildren spending money instead of gifts and let their parents handle the holiday shopping. Because I am old-school, I would simply stock my pantry with what I need. I must have my ham, sorrel, ginger beer, and pastelles. Additionally, I would make eggnog and distribute it to neighbours and friends.
“I don’t need any alcohol; I’ve lived long enough to make no fuss,” she said.
Another customer, Kerisse Allard from South Oropouche, said she had to adjust her Christmas budget since her three-year-old son and husband were both ill early this year.
“I want to spend Christmas quietly with my family. My son and husband both had lung infections, which I am grateful they recovered from, but it did require us to delve into our savings, so we had to make some sacrifices. This year, we only got our son a few clothes and toys—nothing too pricey.”
She added, “My husband wants to get him a bicycle.”
A Curepe taxi driver, and father of five, told the Express even though he generally has a lengthy wish list for Christmas every year, all he really wants is for his children to be happy. He plans to purchase some interactive games to encourage more family time.
Meanwhile, Singh listed bicycles, electronics, furniture, apparel, and accessories are some of the products that are in high demand this year.
Singh added efforts have been made to ensure shoppers can conduct their business safely this Christmas.
“The TTPS has guaranteed business owners and customers that there will be additional vehicular and foot patrols well through Christmas and into Carnival 2023,” he said.