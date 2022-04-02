Rising prices force consumers to adapt

A year ago, a consumer paid $241 for 16 basic food items; fast forward to a year later, the same items are now costing $279, which is a $38 increase, or 15.7 per cent.
The Sunday Express did the comparison for March 31, 2021, and March 31, 2022.
Frozen chicken prices went up by five dollars at some supermarkets.
Whereas a 454g piece of cheddar cheese was $24.20 in March last year, it is now $26.95 and $27.21 in some supermarkets.
Cuisine soya bean oil 900ml, which was priced between $16.95 and $18.95, jumped to $21.25 and $22.67.
Target corned beef 340g that cost between $15 and $18.95 moved between $22.50 to $24.50 for the same period.
Ibis flour 2kg jumped from $12.95 and $13.25 to 14.95 and $15.50.
This was due to the price increases by majority State-owned National Flour Mills (NFM) in December 2021 and Nutrimix flour producer in January 2022.
Swiss macaroni 400g now stands at $5.75 as opposed to $4.99 in 2021, while Brunswick sardines in oil 106g stayed at its average price of $9.95 and $10.50.
Dairy Dairy powdered milk 800g also remained at $57.95, along with Chief curry powder between $6.99 and $7.99.
Families change eating patterns
The Sunday Express spoke with a few consumers who said their families’ eating patterns had to change in order to maintain a reasonable food bill.
Patricia Thomas of Arouca said the increase in food prices has forced her to shop around at various supermarkets for better deals, along with going to the actual supplier to get the item or product cheaper.
“I have two teenagers and with the increase of bread prices, I am baking bread for it to last longer in my house, as you know teenagers love their bread. In order to keep your food bill down, you must look for best deals because the cost of living on a whole has gone up and the value-added tax (VAT) that was removed on staple foods last year really did not make a difference on your grocery bill,” Thomas lamented.
Catherine George of South Oropouche, with a family of three, said she now looks to see which brand of product or item is cheapest to purchase.
“Before, this would not have mattered, but with increasing prices all around, you have to make wise decisions on how you are spending at the supermarket. I only buy a luxury food item when it is needed, but other than that, I stick to the items I need to restock on a monthly basis,” George said.
Richard Sheppard from Belmont, with a family of two, said he and his wife have changed their eating patterns and are consuming less meat.
He said the food price increase certainly cannot be helped due to the constraints brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
“Adapting to change is necessary because we are not in normal times, so everyone just has to purchase what is a necessity, and from time to time when your pocket can afford, treat your household to one or two luxury items. People also have to do more kitchen gardens to keep down their food bill,” Sheppard added.
‘Increase inevitable’
The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s Rajiv Diptee said while the supermarkets were dealing with the various effects caused by Covid-19, it was further exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, which is disrupting supply chains, along with the problem of access to foreign exchange.
“The volatility of food prices is very uncertain, given that we have no idea when the war will end, and that is a major concern. Russia and Ukraine account for 30 per cent of the world’s wheat supply,” he said.
Diptee highlighted that the Ministry of Trade and Industry last week said the Government is currently implementing a $500 million agriculture stimulus package, and the association is hopeful that projects have been already identified to create import substitution of some nature.
“We look forward to hearing more about that, because that is something the association has been saying is key to reducing our reliance on imports. We also expect to see more constraints on the supply chain for the rest of the year, so this move by the Government needs to be done sooner rather than later,” Diptee remarked.
Last Wednesday, the price of a basket of 118 basic food items increased by 9.7 per cent between February 2020 and February 2022, according to a comprehensive assessment by the Consumer Affairs Division of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
The ministry pointed out that the increase in wheat prices will have a domino effect on the price of grain, feed, poultry and dairy products. And it said both local flour production houses are in receipt of stock, with further shipments (at increased prices) due to arrive. These businesses will consider in the next few months whether price increases may be necessary.
The ministry said its Consumer Affairs Division estimated that locally, the price of flour increased by 16 per cent over the period February 2020 to February 2022.
Also last Friday, the Central Statistical Office (CSO) reported the index of retail prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages showed an increase from 127 per cent between December 2021 and 128.1 in January 2022. It noted that contributing significantly to this increase was the general upward movement in the prices of fresh carite, full cream powdered milk, parboiled rice, white flour, fresh kingfish, carrots, eddoes, snacks, other chilled or frozen chicken (parts), and cucumber.
However, the full impact of these price increases was offset by the general reduction in the prices of tomatoes, pumpkin, chive, other fruit drinks (not orange), fresh beef, steak—fresh beef, carbonated soft drinks, potatoes, apples, and salted pigtail.