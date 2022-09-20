At a function held in St Clair last Thursday, managing director of Gallagher Trinidad and Tobago, Christian Low, told the gathering that in the early 1990s RMS had begun establishing relationships within the Caribbean and much consideration was given to establishing offices in the other islands.
“In 2007, I met Matthew Pragnell who then was the manager director of CGM Gallagher Group who by then had already begun the formation of a Caribbean broker and the relationship with the Gallagher team started. Thirteen years later this relationship ended with a marriage and Gallagher acquired RMS on January 9, 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. What a beginning of a relationship,” he said.
Low said Gallagher has been the right company to partner with in a world ravaged by the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“We are grateful for the support from all of our stakeholders, as we have weathered this storm together—all of us contributing to, and seeking each other’s welfare—and while we are not 100 per cent out of the rough waters, our resilience, strength, dedication and character has prepared us for any challenges that we were faced with,” Low added.
Giving further insight was Michael Thornhill, chief executive officer of Gallagher Caribbean Group Ltd, who said when a firm such as RMS becomes a part of Gallagher, they gain the leverage and knowledge of a worldwide leader with over 90 years of insurance innovation.
“As one of the largest and oldest insurance brokers in the Caribbean, the Gallagher Caribbean Group has the regional resources and local insight to make the best insurance broking decisions for our clients.