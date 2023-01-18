LOCAL Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi said that the pain felt at the gas pumps due to subsidy cuts will lead to the pleasure of smooth roads.
He spoke to the Express on Tuesday night near Victoria Square, Port of Spain, as he inspected ongoing road rehabilitation works in the city.
Joining him that evening were Junior Sammy, owner of the contracting firm, Junior Sammy Group, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez and deputy mayor, Hillan Morean.
Acknowledging the calls by citizens for better roads, Al-Rawi explained that this could only have been done well into the 2023 dry season as it made no sense scraping and paving a road during heavy rainfall.
“We have started our ramp-up of road paving with the dry season on us,” he said.
He said that before the start of the works his ministry had been identifying roads where the most work needed to be done based not only on the dilapidated state of the roads but how frequently these roads were being used compared to others.
Al-Rawi also acknowledged the public’s frustration with increased fuel prices, but explained that it was for a greater good.
“Everybody felt it when the price of fuel at the pump went up. Seventy per cent of that increase in cost came to the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government so if you are paying more at the pump, 70 per cent of that money came to us,” he said.
“Our mission is to spend the near $400 million on road repairs, maintenance and the Public Sector Investment Programme,” he said.
He added, “That does not include the $100 million that is inside the Secondary Road Repair Company or the $250 million that is inside the (Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency) PURE or the further $100 million that is inside of the Rural Development Company nor does it include the money we will get mid-year.”
He added that “in terms of the scope of work,” they will be taking on not the highways, which are the responsibility of the Ministry of Works, but major arteries and high-impact areas.
“Obviously the city of Port of Spain has an upcoming event (Carnival) just like Chaguanas and we are dealing with the city of San Fernando and Arima and the borough of Point Fortin.
Mayor Martinez thanked both the minister and contractor, saying that his office had “endured a lot of complaints by citizens and visitors about potholes and bad roads”.