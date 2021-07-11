Rock Hard adjusts prices for its cement

Express Business Filler #1

CEMENT importer, Rock Hard Cement, has adjusted the price of bags of cement delivered to hardware stores, by adding a delivery surcharge to the price before July 1.

In a newspaper advertisement early last month, Rock Hard signalled its intention to increase the price of its cement on the local market from July 1, 2021, “due to rising prices worldwide along with the volatility of shipping during the second half of the year.”

In its notice to the public, Rock Hard Cement said: “We have seen the impact of the global pandemic on the prices of products and the economic challenges faced in many countries after being closed for several months.”

The cement importer said that for the last year and a half, Barbados-based, St Lucia-registered Rock Hard Distribution had successfully deployed several strategic measures to avoid increasing the price of its cement.

“Unfortunately, we cannot sustain these prices any further with costs continuing to go up,” said Rock Hard Cement, adding that it was “confident that the market prices will stabilise in 2022.”

The company also said that it would “continue to do all we can during this challenging period to ensure we supply products at the most competitive prices possible.”

In a notice sent to its hardware customers last month, Rock Hard indicated that the delivery surcharge would vary according to the size of the transportation vehicle and its distance from the distribution point.

For small trucks, the delivery price ranges from $250 to $350 (VAT not included), flatbed trucks $300 to $700 and trailer trucks $500 to $1,000.

Checks with hardware stores on Friday indicated that the wholesale price of cement is $39 a bag, with two outlets indicating that the addition of the delivery surcharge led them to add $2 a bag to the price of cement to customers. In both cases, the price of a bag of Rock Hard cement had increased to $50.

Meanwhile, the price of a bag of cement manufactured by Rock Hard’s competitor, TCL, at four hardward stores checked on Friday was between $43 and $45. TCL indicated last month that it was not increasing the cost of its cement at this time. There was no indication of the size of the price increase that Rock Hard intends to impose on the local market.

The announcement, which was made in a newspaper advertisement, comes as cement has disappeared from the shelves and depots of many hardware stores throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

That is because Trinidad Cement Ltd, the local manufacturer of cement, stopped selling the commodity on the local market more than a month ago. TCL issued a public advisory last month that it “has not been facilitating sales or local commercial activities since May 8”.

TCL said it has been “operating within the parameters of the Government restrictions and will continue to do so until further notice” and that it has been “complying with the Government’s regulations to reduce the spread of Covid-19.”

