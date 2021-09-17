Rock Hard Cement closes for good in T&T

ROCK HARD Cement yesterday announced that it had closed its business in Trinidad, and will seek opportunities elsewhere in the Caribbean “until such time as we are afforded equal treatment in our home country”.
In a post on its Facebook page yesterday, the cement-importing company blamed its closure on the imposition by the Government of “continuous challenges” to its doing business in T&T.
The company, which is owned by the Ramhit family of contractors, said the initial challenge was in the form of misclassification of its imported cement, which meant it was charged a higher rate of duty than was legally allowed for the cement.
The company said: “We fought this and were again successful, only for the Government to increase the rate of duty by 900 per cent to 50 per cent at the end of 2020 whilst at the same time imposing a quota limiting us to importing only 55,000 tonnes of cement for 2021.
“Unfortunately, the combination of a limit on imports of 55,000 tonnes combined with an import duty of 50 per cent means that Rock Hard Distribution Inc simply cannot operate in Trinidad.”
Rock Hard said that it was “with extreme sadness and disappointment”, therefore, that it has closed the business in Trinidad and will now pursue opportunities in other Caribbean countries until such time as it is afforded equal treatment in T&T.
“We recognise the immense challenge we took on in entering the cement markets in the Caribbean and in particular Trinidad, but we believe the citizens of Caricom deserve to be treated fairly and to have access to world-class products at affordable prices. We can, however, only continue to operate in those countries across the Caribbean that uphold the principles of fair trade and equality and recognise the rights of all business owners and consumers,” it ended.
The company, which announced earlier this year that it was closing down on July 1, maintained that it was established in order to provide Caribbean consumers with high quality and affordable cement. It added that it is grateful that for the past five years, it had been able to achieve this goal.