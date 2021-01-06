Chanaradath Sampat

NEW SHIPMENT: Chanaradath Sampat, warehouse manager at Endeavour Hardware Supplies Ltd, unpacks a pallet of Rock Hard Cement on Monday. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

ROCK Hard Cement is seeking an interim injunction preventing the Government from imposing a quota and a 50 per cent increase in the import duties on cement.

The application for that order will come up for hearing today during a virtual hearing before Justice Jacqueline Wilson at the High Court.

Rock Hard Distributors of Trinidad and Tobago and Rock Hard Distribution of St Lucia are challenging a decision announced in December by the Ministry of Trade and Industry to introduce the quota from January 1 to allow only 75,000 tonnes importation for all distributors for the next three years.

The distributors are also challenging the ministry’s proposal sent to the Commission for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) for further suspension of the Common External Tariff (CET) on other hydraulic cements and to apply the 50 per cent rate of duty.

The quota, import licensing regime as well as a registration system for grey and other hydraulic cement came into effect on January 1.

Rock Hard cement is manufactured in Turkey and is consigned to distributors regionally. It began distributing in this country in 2016.

In its claim, Barbados-based Mark Maloney, executive chairman of Rock Hard Distribution Ltd (RHDL), registered in St Lucia, stated the Trinidad and Tobago limb of Rock Hard’s business was of particular importance since almost half of the total amount of cement it purchases is imported into this country.

In his affidavit, Maloney said this gives Rock Hard leverage to negotiate better pricing from its suppliers in Turkey. Maloney went on to say that, without Trinidad and Tobago, the brand would not be able to achieve competitive pricing on the supply of cement or shipping and would not be able to operate in the region.

He stated that for business in this country to remain viable, a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of cement per annum would have to be imported into the region.

For this country alone, Rock Hard distributed approximately 150,000 tonnes from 2016 to 2020, he said.

“RHDL and RHTT are therefore substantial contributors to the economy of Trinidad and Tobago both by way of direct investment, earning foreign exchange, employment, and the development of the cement and construction and related industries,” the application maintains.

It adds that not only would the cement quota destroy both businesses, but both decisions will cause the price of cement and the cost of construction to rise locally.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM: Two ferries on the way

PM: Two ferries on the way

The APT James is about to put to sea in the Canary Islands to cross the Atlantic Ocean and the next time she sees land it would be Tobago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said.

Paula holding cement trump card...but will she use it

Paula holding cement trump card...but will she use it

WHEN the Ministry of Trade announced on December 7, 2020, that it was imposing new restrictions on the importation of cement into Trinidad and Tobago effective January 1, 2021, it reignited a legal dispute that has been rumbling through the region since January 2015.

Focus on yachting, says economist

Focus on yachting, says economist

TWO economists are predicting a challenging 2021 for Trinidad and Tobago, as the Covid-19 pandemic is still having a major impact on economic growth globally.

Speaking to Express Business on the economic outlook, Dr Indera Sagewan said she does not anticipate positive growth for this year, even though a vaccine is on the horizon.

Impact of Covid-19 on T&T’s securities markets

Impact of Covid-19 on T&T’s securities markets

LAST year was a particularly challenging year. Most countries continue to grapple with the consequences of Covid-19 which crippled many industries, particularly in travel and tourism. Since the imposition of public health regulations and restrictions on movement (otherwise referred to as ‘lockdown’ measures) to contain the spread of the virus, the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) began enhanced monitoring of the impacts of Covid-19 on Trinidad and Tobago’s Equity and Collective Investment Schemes (generally known as mutual funds) markets.