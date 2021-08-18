EMBATTLED cement importer, Rock Hard Distributors Ltd, will be temporarily closing its doors on Friday, due to the import duties and implemented restrictions in the domestic market for the commodity.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Ryan Ramhit, managing director of Rock Hard Distributors, confirmed that Friday will be the last day the company will be selling cement to the local market, as a result of increased duties and the quota that the Government implemented on the importation of cement.
“This move made it virtually impossible for us to do business to import and sell our cement at a competitive price. What this means is that with Rock Hard not being able to conduct business, it will revert to a TCL (Trinidad Cement Ltd) monopoly once again. The market is still open for anyone to set up to manufacture or even import, once the owners can handle the restrictions put in place by the Government,” Ramhit exclaimed.
He noted that with this temporary closure 68 workers had to be placed on the breadline, along with 112 indirect workers who offload the shipments of cement weekly.
“The only way we can reopen is if the Government were to ease up their restrictions on the importation of cement. We will give it sometime as $100 million was invested into this business and we would not want to just walk away from this major investment. But since Rock Hard Distributors started operations in 2016, it has been a legal battle ever since to stay in the market to provide cement at a competitive price.”
Ramhit vowed to continue to fight in order for the brand and product to stay in this country.
He explained that T&T was the only country that they were experiencing the hike in import duties.
“Take, for instance, in Guyana. They actually know the benefits in having other brands of cements. In the Guyana government’s last mid-year review budget their import duties reduced from 15 per cent to five per cent.
“There are no restrictions in the other seven countries we are in. Since January when the restrictions were imposed, I still decided to keep all 68 employees. Even during the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid a stipend was given to the workers,” the businessman said.
Ramhit said this decision to send home the workers was tough one because they all have families to see about.
He pointed out that while prices of steel and other construction items have increased since 2016, and even more so since the pandemic, cement prices have remained the same.
Asked whether Rock Hard tried to have conversations with the relevant authorities, he noted that all avenues were exhausted to show the importance of another supplier in the country.
Ramhit made it clear that the cement company did not put out any official statement about the temporary closure, as it was just sent to inform their customers of the decision.
When contacted, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon said she would refrain from commenting at this time on the Rock Hard decision, as the company has two matters ongoing before two courts.
A hardware owner in San Juan, who preferred not to be named, told the Express that he received the e-mail about the closure on Tuesday afternoon and said this signalled bad news because no monopoly could ever be good for any industry.
“Trinidad seems to be the only one that creates monopolies, so let’s see where that gets us,” the owner said.
In Cunupia, Authentic Builders General Hardware general manager Videsh Sookwah said that it was shocking to receive the news on Tuesday as Rock Hard sells well in the Central area.
“While we carried both Rock Hard and TCL, many customers preferred Rock Hard. We used to purchase one trailer load per day for our two branches. This move just means that it will be a monopoly once again. Also their cement was $1.50 cheaper than TCL. So this was good for the low-income families who needed cement,” Sookwah added.