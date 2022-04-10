Roget calls on Rowley to address $4.6b pension deficit

Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget is pleading with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to address the $4.6 billion deficit in the Petrotrin’s Employees Pension Plan (PEPP) for “more than 5,000 retirees”. He also called upon Rowley to implement a medical plan comparable to the Petrotrin medical plan for the retirees and former active employees and re-open all the former Petrotrin medical centres and the Augustus Long Hospital to provide the necessary medical care for retirees who are in desperate need of critical medical attention.
Roget was speaking during a protest opposite Rowley’s Whitehall office, at Maraval Road, Port of Spain, on Friday. OWTU general secretary Richard Lee, education and research officer Ozzi Warwick, members of the “blue shirt army” and retirees Stephen Tang and Victor Joseph were also in attendance. Consensus among them was Rowley had disrespected them by not responding to a letter which was addressed to him on March 25.
During his remarks, Roget said: “It was okay for Rowley to get his pension. We are accommodating that he is entitled to certain terms and conditions. It’s good for me, but not for the retirees. Our issue is life over death. Pension policies continue to have a deficit. They are legally entitled to them.”
An excerpt from the letter read: “With the closure of Petrotrin and the sending home of all its workers on November 30, 2018, the existing medical plan for both workers and retirees was terminated. All the medical centres like Pointe-a-Pierre, Pt Fortin, Trinmar, Santa Flora, Forest Reserve, Penal, Guayaguayare and Augustus Long were shut down. An actuarial report said that as at December 30, 2019, the deficit in the pension plan was $4.6 billion.”
It added: “At the time of Petrotrin’s closure, the Government committed to funding the existing deficit of the plan to ensure the preservation of all the benefits of the plan members. Since there are no longer workers to contribute, withholding funding of this deficit can only exacerbate the situation and threaten the future viability of the plan. This will result in the loss of pension to these retirees and deferred pensioners who religiously contributed financially to the plan during their working years.”
Retirees’ woes
Sharing his sentiments, San Fernando resident Joseph, 75, who battles high blood pressure and diabetes, said: “I retired on May 30, 2007. The plan closed in 2018. It’s been 15 years. It’s either they open the various medical centres and pharmacies. I have to pay $300 for a doctor’s visit and about $1,400 at the pharmacy. I don’t have dental and optician.
I have to pay $1,800 for blood works. I have to pay the optician $3,000. It could double. My pension has gotten smaller. I have to cut back on the nourishing foods. I am keeping fit with gardening. I used to travel every year to the United States and Caribbean. I went to Poland and Paris. But I can’t travel now.”
Joseph added: “I feel the Finance Minister (Colm Imbert) should tell us where the money is coming from. We would get COLA and it can’t happen now because the pension plan is not growing. We are not sure how long it will last. Between now and September, we are due for another actuary’s report.”
Seeking the interest of his colleagues and spouse, Joseph added: “There are people buying medicine piecemeal. They are sick and confined to bed. I signed my spouse should be able to enjoy it.
If I should pass on, my spouse should be able to enjoy a 50 per cent medical. Nobody is working now. So nobody is contributing to it. With today’s standards, that is far from it.”