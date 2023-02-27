President-General of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget is calling for workers at the Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) to be paid outstanding monies in relation to collective agreements dated back to 2015.
Should this continue to be unpaid, the workers will continue to protest and strike action is also not off the cards.
Speaking outside the TCL compound in Claxton Bay yesterday during protest action by retirees and present employees, Roget said that the outstanding monies include the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) and profit sharing over three collective bargaining periods from 2015 to 2024.
Roget said, “Those collective agreements were negotiated on the basis of historic data...experience...input of workers and their union. On the basis of collective negotiation, we would have registered collective agreements with terms and conditions,” he said as he called for these to be respected.
He said the retirees were not being paid the correct pensions and COLA. Roget also claimed that, through the company, the medical plan is in jeopardy and alleged that the company has been retrenching permanent workers and bringing other workers on contract.
In light of the death of employee Gavin Ramoutar on the job site at the Mayo branch last November, Roget called for a safe working environment.
He said all these issues have been reported to the relevant authorities.
Asked about the response received thus far from the company, Roget said that they are being told to settle the current collective agreement. “They want us to accept some sort of minimal settlement for the current period before they pay what is due to the workers. We will have none of that.”
Roget added that the union is prepared to sit down and negotiate and ensure that a fair settlement is reached where both the company and the workers win.
Cemex, which is headquartered in Mexico, is the parent company of TCL.
He added, “We intend to have industrial peace, we intend to have the highest level of productivity, we intend to ensure that the production continues smoothly, indeed, we intend to ensure that it is increased but we do not intend to continue with the disrespect coming from both the foreign and the local Cemex management … We are not prepared to be held at ransom for provisions of the collective agreement that have gone, that which workers have already worked for … This protest is the start of a number of protests, the dimensions of which we are not going to say but which dimensions are going to continue until we get our just due.”
He said, ”Sometime in 2012, out of the frustration to delay to settle the negotiation, we took strike action here at TCL and that is not off the cards, it is not off the table because where workers are exploited, wherever workers are denied their just due, workers have all right to take action in their own defence and therefore this is just a call, a clarion call, a collective call here, that we don’t want confrontation, we want productivity, we want production but we also want justice.”
The Express reached out to the company but was told that it has “no comment at this time”.