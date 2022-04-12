Romance and great customer service

Her mission was to explore the wild, fascinating world we live in—backpacking one country at a time.
But after visiting close to 40 countries on her own, Leanna Gheseawan, discovered love in Italian product marketing manager and fellow traveller, Fabio Branca.
The couple linked up “couchsurfing” on an online community for travellers.
“This website allows you to meet travellers or locals, where they can offer you “free” accommodation at their home, meet for a coffee or just get advice on places to visit. I am a very active member of this community, hosting close to 100 travellers’ annually at my home and using this website when I backpack abroad to meet new people and families or gain information on things to do and see,” Gheseawan told Express Business during a recent interview.
And after chatting for some time, it was love at first sight when the couple met at a coffee shop in India.
In March 2013, Branca sailed to Trinidad on a yacht enduring rough seas and uncertainty for six months to meet his beloved in her homeland.
He was employed as a yachtmaster and captain on a luxury vessels back in France.
Ten days later, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in San Fernando.
“After we got married, Fabio was back and forth flying from Trinidad to Europe to work on luxury yachts, during that time I was backpacking solo in South America all whilst working at my mother’s company and started another business venture when I was in Trinidad,” Gheseawan said.
The couple’s love for adventure, travel and exploration led to Azzurro—a yacht—that would change the course of their lives.
“Her previous owner sailed her from Germany to the Caribbean and left her abandoned in Chagauramas. She was a beauty, and after a couple months, we were the new owners. It wasn’t our intention to start a business with Azzurro, but after spending all our savings to purchase her together, we needed a way to make money, to restore this 40-year-old boat, to make her seaworthy again and that’s where the idea came about to offer day charters DDI (Down De Islands) and to introduce a new concept, our Intimate Dinner,” Gheseawan said.
And that was where it all began.
Go West—the couple’s business venture—offers daily tours, intimate dinner on board of the 32-foot sailing yacht, sunset cruises and DDI tours.
Gheseawan said she can also cater to her customers’ budget and desires.
“Azzurro is an adventurous sailing boat that can host one couple in complete intimacy or six friends. We are part of the same crew and we are looking for adventure or maybe... only for an enjoyable sailing day trip visiting the islands of Trinidad and Tobago,” she said.
Gheseawan said their business has received many positive reviews and was in such high demand that at one time the waiting list was three months long.
“Fabio and I enjoyed meeting new people, sharing our story, and most of all, the love stories that took place on our boat. We attract people who want to escape reality, if only for a few hours. Hopeless romantics, fairy-tale endings, foodies, adventurous souls, outside the box thinkers, love and appreciate great customer service,” she said.
The couple live on the boat and is always seeking an adventure, Gheseawan said, which they are always willing to do with their customers.