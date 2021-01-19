Ronco Oil & Gas still positive

DESPITE the economic challenges brought on by Covid-19 pandemic, Ronco Oil and Gas Ltd, located on Woodford Street, Newtown, Port of Spain, is forging ahead and is hopeful that this year the energy sector will regain sustainability.
That’s the view of chief executive officer Carol Radoo, who said the pandemic had a ripple effect on her operations and placed financial constraints on the company as well.
“I had to cut my staff by 50 per cent, as it was becoming extremely difficult to maintain staff without business coming in, as new drilling contracts were on a halt due to the pandemic. It was a tough decision, as I was dipping into my savings to upkeep the salaries, but then that started to deplete and I also had to cut payroll in order for the business to stay afloat.”
Radoo speaking to the Express Business at her office last Friday, said that the Ronco Oil and Gas which opened in 2018 in Trinidad and Guyana is a consolidated solutions provider for the energy sector.
She said the company has supported one of the service/drilling companies on several onshore drilling campaigns by providing oilfield equipment rentals and manpower support services.
She said among the other challenges she faced during the pandemic was that financial institutions were working against them.
“The financial institutions, in their advertisements, encourage you to come and have a discussion with them. But when you go in to talk to service staff, they are unable to facilitate your request, because you cannot show that you are going to generate business during the year. How can you generate income and there are no projects happening in the energy sector?”
She believes that Government needs to work with the private sector and the banks to stimulate the economy and offer some kind of concessions.
“The three-month concessions which were offered on your loans and mortgages is a temporary relief, but after the three months period what happens? The business person now has to dig deep in their pockets to pay off the loans.”
Radoo said the company was founded by a group of professionals who did not allow the financial constraints to keep them down. They had to go out into the market and secure contracts that would start back generating money in 2021.
“Business is now picking back up as we have signed major contracts with two international oil and gas companies, where we would be providing drilling equipment, manpower and other services which would help bring in the much needed cash flow.”
According to Radoo, Ronco also acquired a drilling fluids and chemical company and it supplies a well-known energy technology company in Guyana with chemicals and drilling fluids.
“The chemical division is generating cash quickly as the energy industry uses a lot of chemicals, so things are starting to looking up.”
Radoo, who is originally from Rio Claro, said she has been working in the oil and gas sector for the past 15 years and has a vast knowledge and experience within the drilling and service industry.
Prior to her current job of CEO, she was the international human resources manager for a service provider, from 2010 to 2016 with oversight for operations in Trinidad, Colombia, Venezuela, Guyana, Suriname and Mexico.
Her work experience with a multinational company exposed her to different management styles and practices, which gives her an edge in dealing with people from different origins, cultures, language and technical nature, she said.
Radoo also highlighted some of the challenges she faces as a woman in the energy sector.
“The energy sector is a male-dominated environment and because of that, most men within the Caribbean are of the belief that women should not be holding a man’s position such as a chief executive officer of a company. There is a discrimination against women for their knowledge and skills in the industry. In order to survive, you have to be forceful, aggressive and confident to gain respect within the industry.”
She said because of her experience internationally and her leadership skills she was able to gain that respect among men.
Radoo outlined that while the Guyana office, which is smaller in staff numbers, also underwent financial issues, things there are now picking back up.
The energy executive also noted that because of the closure of T&T’s borders, a contract in Suriname is now on hold.
“My team and I could fly out the country but we do not know how long it would take us to get an exemption to return. I cannot afford to stay away from the Trinidad business for months, so we have to find another way to fulfil this contract, which is important,” Radoo said.