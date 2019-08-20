Rowley lauds UTT for role in development

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley has lauded the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) for its role in national development. Rowley was speaking yesterday at the UTT’s second annual research symposium held at the university’s O’Meara campus.
The symposium provided a forum for discussions on a number of topics including transportation, agriculture, food security and climate change. Delivering the feature address, Rowley said the symposium was a step in the right direction for the university to contribute to the Government’s Vision 2030 National Development Strategy.