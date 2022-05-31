Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says natural gas production in Trinidad and Tobago will be tight for the period 2024 to 2027 but will improve by 2028.
In delivering the keynote address at the Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference and Trade show 2022, he noted that with new production coming on stream in 2022 and 2023, gas production is projected to increase from present levels to 3.2 trillion cubic feet by 2024.
The event, hosted by Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago, kicked off yesterday at the Hyatt Regency, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. The conference continues today and tomorrow.
“Gas supply between 2024 and 2027 will be tight before improving in 2028 with the coming on stream of mega-projects, the Manatee and Calypso. However, the key to a sustained gas industry will be the exploration and development of our hydrocarbon resources as well as access to cross-border natural gas resources. Hence the aggressive bid-round programme,” Rowley said.
He said his Government has taken a pragmatic approach to energy transition.
“We have undertaken the dual responsibility to optimise our hydrocarbon resources for the benefit of our citizens as well as taking action to reduce our carbon footprint. In our estimation, there is no conflict between investing in renewables and in hydrocarbons as over time renewables can liberate oil and gas for export markets, and also create a diversified energy mix.
“However, for the foreseeable future, hydrocarbons and in particular natural gas, clean energy, will continue to drive the economy of T&T. The current outlook, due to geopolitical events and energy security issues, suggest that natural gas is increasingly being considered not only as a low-carbon alternative but as the fuel of choice,” he said.
Range of policies
Rowley said the upstream stakeholders in T&T are aligned to the Government’s view.
“As a consequence, there is a commitment to bring on stream at the earliest instance a number of gas projects both in the shallow marine area and the deep-water marine area. These include the Shell Manatee Field, and the Calypso project that is being developed by BHP and bpTT,” he said.
He noted that countries around the world have pledged to reduce carbon emissions by 2050.
“This commitment has been interpreted in some quarters as a commitment to immediately eliminate all fossil fuels. We do not share this view. Energy security is a priority for Trinidad and Tobago. Accordingly, we have set in train steps to optimise the exploitation of our oil and gas resources while mitigating the emission of greenhouse gases and adopting low carbon solutions.
To meet our climate change commitment we have adopted a range of policies which include electrification of the transportation system, the adaptation of renewable energy projects, carbon capture, utilisation and storage, carbon offsets and we are actively exploring the promotion of a hydrogen economy,” he said.
Carbon neutrality challenge
Rowley said that T&T needs to build its energy future on a foundation of realism.
“In short, we need to strengthen our current energy systems as we transform into one that relies increasingly on renewable energy sources. As we embrace this transition it is important that going green is not only reliable but affordable. Greenflation or associated higher inflation has become a major concern as climate and social sustainability issues rise to the top of the global climate change agenda. Accordingly, prudent climate change policies are required in order to avoid or mitigate inflation propelled by the greening effort,” he said.
He said from a national perspective, the cost of just meeting Trinidad and Tobago’s Nationally Determined Contribution is approximately US$2 billion.
“As is the case for many developing countries Trinidad and Tobago cannot achieve carbon neutrality without significant international financial assistance,” he said.
He said the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, through its membership in the Network for Greening the Financial System and other international arrangements for collaboration, will play a key role in the financing of the country’s energy transition to a low carbon economy.
He anticipates that hydrogen will play a role in the country’s energy transition.
“Our hydrogen policy envisages the movement to hydrogen from renewable sources not only as a decarbonisation tool but also as feedstock for industry and a form of alternative energy, once the economics pan out,” he said.
He noted that given the leading role that hydrogen is poised to play in the energy transition, there is opportunity by industry players to embrace hydrogen in the creation of a sustainable petrochemical industry.
“To this end, State-owned National Gas Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary National Energy in collaboration with Kenesjay Green Ltd are actively collaborating on the creation of a sustainable hydrogen economy for the energy sector of Trinidad and Tobago. NGC has also been instrumental in the formation of a new green agenda Sub-Committee of the Point Lisas Energy Association (PLEA). The Sub-Committee will lead PLEA sustainability and green agenda actions, and coordinate synergies among member companies. It is this spirit of co-operation together with innovation that will enable the Point Lisas Industrial Estate to maintain its relevance and status as a World Class Industrial Centre. An embodiment of these characteristics is the initiative being pursued by Kenesjay Green Ltd and Hydrogen de France to establish the country’s first industrial project to produce carbon-free hydrogen. Kenesjay and Hydrogen de France are to be applauded for their ingenuity and it is hoped that other companies will follow suit,” he said.
Rowley said the development of economic co-operation in the energy sector is high on the Government’s agenda.
To this end, the Government has executed unitisation agreements with the government of the Venezuela, the government of Barbados and the government of Grenada which will allow for the exploration of hydrocarbon resources in the maritime boundaries shared with these countries.
He said T&T has also executed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Guyana and also with the government of Haiti on co-operation in the field of energy. And in May 2020 the Government signed a Protocol of Intent with the government of the Republic of Ghana on co-operation in the energy sector.
He said that the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries is conducting a comprehensive review of T&T’s oil and gas taxation regime to ensure that T&T remains an internationally competitive hydrocarbon province.
“The review encompasses capital allowances, petroleum profits tax, supplemental petroleum tax and royalty, both onshore and offshore, in shallow water and deep-water,” he said.