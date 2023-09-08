Rowley ‘very hopeful’ about Dragon Gas deal

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he is optimistic about the eventual completion of the Dragon Gas deal with Venezuela, despite all the challenges that may have threatened to derail the negotiations.
And to show that his optimism is not misplaced, Rowley reminisced about another energy “miracle” which included some of the key players involved in the current Dragon Gas negotiations.
“It has been a very long and difficult journey with Dragon, but the journey continues and we are still very hopeful that one of these days we will have an announcement to make that Venezuela has agreed and we have the requisite clearances because we maintain that there is teamwork and in the case of Dragon, Venezuela is part of that team,” Rowley said.
Rowley made the comments on Thursday night as Shell Trinidad and Tobago held an event to say farewell to senior vice-president and country chair Eugene Okpere.
And as part of his farewell address to Okpere, Rowley listed other energy deals with Venezuela that were able to be completed despite all odds.
“As Eugene leaves us now I hope he is not going to give up his leadership role in bringing into being the operationalisation of the Manatee gas to Trinidad,” Rowley said.
“What that represents is the gas field that we have been working on for the last 20 years or so with the Venezuelans and for 15 years we spent time - various governments, various politicians talking about unitisation. In the concept of the teamwork we saw we were able to convince Shell that we should scrap the approach of unitisation and approach the Venezuelans in a different way seeking permission for Trinidad and Tobago to extract its 27 per cent.
“Hardly anybody expected the Venezuelans to agree to that but we did that only when Shell agreed that if we managed to get that miracle done we will provide the money to fund it and Shell is still there with the cheque. Manatee is well on the way, galloping and going forward. It represents blood in the lifeline of the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
The Manatee field, forms a part of the Loran-Manatee cross-border field, with Loran being located in the marine area of Venezuela.
The Loran-Manatee reservoir has an estimated resource of 10.04 tcf, of which 2.712 tcf is within the Manatee field.
“We also have Shell as a partner as Shell bought the smaller assets around and raised its profile in Trinidad and Tobago, we have Shell as a partner in the Hibiscus platform and that formed a significant part of our negotiations with the Venezuelans as we cast our eye on the Venezuelan gas in the Dragon field,” Rowley said.
“But we were able to firm up those discussions very early by being able to say to the Venezuelans and getting them to agree again surprisingly to have Shell as the operator of any proceeds that we make at Dragon,” he said.
Rowley raised some eyebrows at the event when he broached the topic of the Cabinet reshuffle that is rumoured to be taking place soon.
Rowley made a light-hearted comment about wanting to take over the role of Shell T&T’s country chair, but he couldn’t do so because a replacement, Adam Lowmass, had already been found.
Invaders Steel
Orchestra gifted land
During his farewell address, Okpere revealed that the land where the event was being held had been purchased by Shell T&T and was being gifted to the Invaders Steel Orchestra.
This announcement came one day after Invaders received the deed for 147 Tragarete Road, Woodbrook.
Invaders, therefore, are now the owners of 147-151 Tragarete Road.
Rowley, a member of Invaders for the past 53 years, said he was pleased by Shell T&T’s generosity in securing the site for “the mother of all steelbands”.
He said by the gesture the history of the steelband movement can only get stronger and Port of Spain as the capital of the steelband movement could only have been strengthened.
“Having commissioned Despers in the East and we are about to have construction on this site of a similar or better facility, two of the better theatres for the steelband would have existed and this one next to the historic Queen’s Park Savannah has a little advantage over all others,” Rowley said.
Rowley said the Invaders site known for its “breadfruit tree” will now become a “theatre of note”.