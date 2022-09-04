Rowley, Young to meet with Proman, Shell, BP

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Minister of Energy Stuart Young are due to meet with executives of Proman this week, on the first leg of a trip to Europe where they will meet with major global energy companies who have significant investments in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T).
On Friday, Proman said it invited the Prime Minister to its headquarters in Switzerland to introduce him to the wider Proman business and to discuss future investment opportunities in T&T.
“In particular, we will be presenting our sustainability plans and introducing the suite of technologies Proman has available and how they can align with the Government’s sustainability agenda,” Proman said in response to questions from the Express.
In a release on Friday, the Office of the Prime Minister described Proman as “one of the largest downstream investors in the petrochemical gas industry in Trinidad and Tobago, particularly in methanol. The company also recently invested in upstream gas exploration and production.”
On its website, Proman said there are 14 petrochemical plants on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate that are owned by the Proman family of companies, which are “the result of nearly 30 years of investment in the energy industry in Trinidad and Tobago.”
The 14 petrochemical plants in the Proman family comprise five methanol plants, two ammonia facilities and an urea-ammonium nitrate (UAN) and melamine complex of seven plants.
On July 30 2021, the National Gas Company (NGC) signed a consolidated gas supply contract with Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd (MHTL), part of the Proman family of companies.
In a statement last year, NGC said the contract would support operations at the MHTL methanol complex.
NGC said whereas in the past, each of MHTL’s plants was supplied under individual gas sales contracts, the consolidated gas supply contract will govern the sale of gas to the entire complex.
Proman’s MHTL plants comprise the five methanol and seven UAN melamine plants.
Later this week, Rowley and Young are expected to meet with Shell’s executive leadership in The Hague and also with BP’s executive leadership in London.
The discussions with BP and Shell are expected to focus on the restructuring of the ownership of Atlantic LNG.
On January 25, 2022, the Ministry of Energy announced the execution by the Government of a Heads of Agreement for the restructuring of Atlantic LNG.
In the news release announcing the restructuring, the Ministry of Energy said Government initiated discussions with the country’s major gas producers BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC and Shell Trinidad and Tobago on gas-related issues in 2018.
An outcome of the negotiations with BP and Shell was an agreement by the parties to explore the restructuring of Atlantic LNG, the ministry said. It added that the Atlantic LNG facility comprises four LNG Trains, each with different shareholder structures and commercial arrangements.
“It was agreed that that the Atlantic LNG facilities would be managed more efficiently if brought under the framework of a single ownership structure. To attempt to restructure the shareholding and other commercial arrangements is unprecedented and involves many sensitive details at a time when the global energy landscape can be volatile,” said the ministry.
The Heads of Agreement, which was signed in January this year, is to be followed by a Definitive Restructuring Agreements.
In the January 25 news release, the Ministry of Energy said the proposed date for completion and execution of the Definitive Restructuring Agreements was June 30, 2022.