Running a business today nerve-wracking

Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) president Franka Costelloe’s long-term goal is to see T&T’s exports double between 2019 and 2024 even as businesses try to survive COVID-19.
On April, 8 when the TTMA’s annual meeting (AGM) was held by way of a virtual videoconference for the first time, the 38-year-old Costelloe, of Cunupia, retained her position as president of the organisation representing the country’s manufacturers for a second year.
She identified that her goals for the second year would be threefold:
• Immediate response to Covid-19
• Prepare the succession for the next president in one year
• Adapt the manufacturing strategy to double export and to ensure that the TTMA is properly resourced to deliver on its five-year plans.
“The long-term goals of doubling export stands. COVID-19 underscores the need to improve the ease of doing business and our global competitiveness. Our efforts are directed towards increasing our manufacturing output and therefore lessening T&T’s reliance on oil and gas, and provide more options for self-sustainability.”
Costelloe said manufacturing growth ultimately reduces the impact of the oil and gas shocks and solves T&T’s foreign exchange shortage problem.
“COVID-19 impacts and the drop in oil prices have made this mission even more critical,” she said. “What has changed is how we do it and how fast we can act. The TTMA is currently engaged in making the necessary adjustments to our export plan. We will keep working on this and engaging our membership in how we progress through the changes. Transparency, accountability and open communication are going to help us through this.”
With such a hectic schedule and also being the director of Lifetime Solutions which was started by her parents and is a member of TTMA, Costelloe said she is pressed to find the time to manage the needs of her family-owned business, converse with the association’s members, meet with TTMA staff and keep the dialogue going with Government.
“It has been a big adjustment for my home family and my work family. My time is precious and it is managed that way. I do my best to prioritise where I am needed and entrust those that I work with to manage their respective responsibilities. I do have some ground rules that help me balance my time. I am home by 6 p.m. to have dinner with my husband and four-year-old twin girls and get them off to bed so we can have some adult, downtime.”
► Hard managing in uncertain time ◄ Hard managing in uncertain time
Costelloe delved into what Lifetime Solutions, formerly known as Lifetime Roofing Ltd, is about and how the company works.
She said the company, which was established 38 years ago, is known as the leading metal roofing manufacturer and contractor in the Southern Caribbean.
“Over the years the company expanded into waterproofing systems, windows, doors, skylights, insulation and other roofing accessories. The company has completed contract work across the region including Cuba, Bahamas, Dominica, Puerto Rico, St Lucia, Antigua, Barbados, Grenada, St Marteen and Guyana in the south.”
Lifetime Solutions has five retail outlets: Tobago, San Fernando, Caroni, Port of Spain and its head office in Arima. More recently it opened a manufacturing office in Dominica, in response to the demand following Hurricane Maria.
“Our customers consist of residential homeowners, commercial sectors, governments and contractors of all sizes. Also our materials are sourced from internationally certified suppliers who provide testing certificates and warranties. We are proud of the wide range of options we make available to our customers — 37 colour options, three gauges in material and three different paint finishes,” she said.
Explaining how the roofing company is weathering the storm during the COVID 19 pandemic, Costelloe said Lifetime Solutions is a non-essential business by the Government’s definition so they have been required to close down completely.
“Other than that, all sources of revenue generation and distribution have completely halted. Even collecting our receivables has been exceptionally difficult for obvious reasons. Everyone is guarding their cash reserves to ride this out, just as we are.”
She noted that the international payables are inflexible and are being made more challenging as the Government is on collecting VAT and Tax.
“The last week of March was difficult as we scraped together enough US dollars to pay foreign suppliers, as well as full salaries and taxes, all the while closing doors. We don’t know when we will resume and how fast we will recover.”
Costelloe said: “It is nerve-wracking because we want to make sure our 100 family members (employees) are going to be okay, but without being able to generate revenue, and with no aid from the Government, we don’t know how long we can sustain this. It is a constant worry.”
She said the company’s administrative staff is working from home to do accounts, manage human resource management and ensure safety compliance. “The project managers for the new Point Fortin Hospital, which Lifetime Solutions is supplying the roof for, are keeping in touch via a WhatsApp group to coordinate material needed and daily schedule updates so we can all assist in mitigating problems that may pop up. Not enough to keep us busy and no new work is on the horizon.
“We need to reduce expenses quickly and manage cash flow very carefully.”
Paula ‘fully engaged’ ► Paula ‘fully engaged’ ◄
Costelloe said in terms of Government’s performance with the handling of the virus, she believes the current administration is doing all that it reasonably can to be proactive in containing the spread of the virus and protecting lives and livelihood.
“From a business perspective, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon has been fully engaged with us and we are holding ongoing discussions as to what are the most appropriate actions needed for business sustainability and to stabilise employment levels. While we are aligned on restoring some degree of normalcy soonest, we have some differences on what’s needed.” She continued: “The call to keep employees on payroll for four weeks was a tough call but as I’ve said before, this is a human issue — and we have willingly cooperated with that. We share the concerns about the impact of job losses at a time when oil prices are suppressed and will likely be for much longer.”
Local manufacturers have called, both independently and collectively with other business bodies, for the Government to provide assistance to the country’s small and medium-sized companies.
Last week, the TTMA joined with 14 other private sector organisations, under the umbrella of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers, in penning a news release calling for concrete assistance.
The grouping said: “The Confederation is making a plea for a tax deferral for Corporation Tax, VAT, Business Levy and Green Fund levy to assist the micro, small and medium-sized businesses, as many of them do not have the capital base to weather this storm and therefore need additional support if they are going to be around in one, two or three months.
“Such a measure is critical for the survivability of the SME sector, as this sector represents the bedrock of the private sector, and constitute the majority of firms that operate within Trinidad and Tobago. Determining the right solutions to the challenges demand both a strategic and clinical approach, and the Confederation is committed to working with the Government to mitigate these unusual risks and to effectively manage uncertainty.”