Rush for inspection

SOME Licensing Division services have been decentralised to accommodate a rush for inspections, especially by maxi-taxis and heavy vehicles, which has seen motorists lining up overnight at sites including Caroni and San Fernando.
Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke yesterday announced the return of appointments for some transactions while some services will not require physical visits to licensing offices.
However, vehicles are still required to be present for inspection and to be issued a sticker, Clarke noted.
The new system, introduced last year, called for vehicles to be presented for inspection, resulting in a rush from those nearing the end of their inspection certificates.
Clarke has blamed the pile-up on procrastination, noting the expiration of a two-year moratorium for inspections in December 2022.
He stated at the press conference that the Ministry of Works is looking to introduce a new inspection site in East Trinidad, while it is hoped renovations at the Wrightson Road office will soon be completed and inspections resumed at that site.
Transfers, corrections
Clarke said some changes have been made to ease the crowds at sites like Caroni, where the majority of vehicles waiting long hours for inspection were comprised mainly of trucks, maxi-taxis and trailers.
Speaking from the Ministry of Works and Transport in Port of Spain, Clarke said from Monday, inspections on vehicles with a gross weight of 6,000kg will be done by appointment.
He said with the regularisation of records, there are more vehicle transfers being sought.
He said with effect from next Tuesday and “for the next six weeks in the first instance”, transfers will not be done at Caroni and San Fernando offices.
Instead, motorists will be asked to use the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva and the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima.
With mobile technology, Clarke said, that service could be decentralised and this freed up more days for inspection.
However, transfers will still be conducted at Wrightson Road.
Clarke said it was hoped that a new site would be established in the East in the next six to eight weeks, where inspections will be conducted on vehicles with a gross weight of 6,000kg and up.
The Transport Commissioner said the correction of some errors in certificates would not require a visit.
He had noted that the previous, manual system had allowed for the creation of errors including duplications.
Clarke cited an instance this week, where a motorist had seen another vehicle bearing the same license plate - and on investigation discovered he was, in fact, driving a stolen vehicle. He said when, for instance, a duplicated chassis number is discovered, the other vehicle is also located and both are subjected to a forensic investigation.
Clarke said there are have been 45 duplications since January 2023 but there have been around 150 during his time as Transport Commissioner.
He said duplicates have also occurred as a result of a system used by Licensing in the past, where “special” numbers were given out, and sometimes the same number would be given twice.
Clarke said mandating that vehicles be present for inspection allows for many issues to be regularised and goes towards stamping out corruption.
Vehicles are going in for inspection with high incidences of oil leaks, as well as defective suspension, steering and electrical systems.
People were also being stopped at roadblocks with bad tyres, while some motorists were going for inspection with non-working items such a windshield wipers and excessive corrosion.