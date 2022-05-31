Russia unwilling to bend

WHILE many countries, including Trinidad and Tobago, are experiencing a windfall from the high prices of crude oil, natural gas and fertilisers due to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, French Ambassador to T&T, Didier Chabert says the humanitarian crisis is grave.
In a sit down interview with Express Business at his residence in St Clair recently, Chabert said Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, is showing an unwillingness to engage in dialogue because there is not enough pressure on the Russian economy.
“We want peace, but it can’t be at the cost of the Ukrainian population and the Ukrainian state. So we are open to dialogue.”
Continuing the conversation for a diplomatic way out of the crisis, he disclosed that Russia must first accept that sovereignty, territorial integrity and the freedom to choose its European destiny are not negotiable for Ukraine.
“For the time being, there is not the slightest signal from Moscow that it will accept these fundamental principles and therefore there is little hope of opening concrete and serious negotiations. Russia’s decision to leave the Council of Europe is another example of its unwillingness to engage in multilateral decisions,” the ambassador said.
However, over the weekend the international media reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz against increased arms supplies to Ukraine, saying it could lead to further destabilisation.
French companies in
T&T not affected
Asked whether French companies in Trinidad are being affected by the shocks and disruptions, Chabert said that the companies operating in this country are not affected by the crisis in Ukraine.
“The French companies continue to invest in the country because we, in France, believe in the economic potential of Trinidad and Tobago, a friendly country and partner. “Thus, this year French companies are expected to make nearly US$300 million in additional investments, particularly in the T&T energy sector.
“This is the case in the field of hydrocarbon production thanks to the company Perenco, but also to support the development of a greener and more low-carbon economy, as illustrated by the recent signing of the project led by the company Hydrogène de France and its Trinidadian partner Kenesjay,” he added.
The ambassador also said the trade and economic relations between the two nations, established over 70 years ago, remain lucrative.
He was adamant that TT’s economy can bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic, as there are many opportunities for bilateral trade with France.
Economic impact
Economically speaking, Chabert said France is, for the moment, only moderately affected by the Ukrainian crisis.
He highlighted that this is because France has a large agricultural sector and is therefore not threatened by a food shortage and also because it is less dependent on Russian oil and gas than other European countries.
“Indeed, we have always been concerned, in order to best guarantee our strategic independence, to ensure that we maintain a diversification of our external energy supplies, particularly in oil and gas. France also has a large nuclear sector that provides a significant share of the country’s electricity production, without being obliged to resort to carbon-based energy,” he said.
The European Union on Monday announced a partial ban on imports of Russian crude oil.
Chabert, who has been serving as Ambassador to this country since December 2021, explained that the EU will phase out supplies of Russian crude oil within six months and of refined products by the end of 2022.
“Due to their heavy dependence on Russian oil and limited possibilities to buy crude oil elsewhere, Hungary and Slovakia will be allowed to continue buying Russian crude oil until the end of 2023, under existing contracts,” he said.
In addition, the French ambassador indicated that the EU decision to gradually reduce energy imports from Russia may actually expedite sustainable climate goals, as that would provide for an increase in the proportion of renewable energy to 45 per cent of total consumption, compared with the current level of just over 22 per cent.