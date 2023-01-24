Why there’s still a gas supply crisis*

FLASHBACK, January: BPTT's Juniper platform sets sail from La Brea for Trinidad's southeast coast where it became the energy company's 14th offshore installation.

Consulting firm Rystad Energy has predicted by 2030 T&T could see significant growth in its natural gas production but warns it will require final investment decisions for known gas discoveries.

In a presentation at the T&T Energy Conference on Tuesday, Rystad's Senior Vice President and Head of Latin America, Schreiner Parker said the increase in production would come primarily from deep water gas, Woodside's Calypso discovery, and Shell's Manatee.

Woodside recently announced that its Calypso field has recoverable reserves of over 3.4 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas. At the same time, Manatee is part of a cross-border field with 2.7 tcf on the Trinidad side.

Parker told the conference that T&T has been successful in discovering significant resources in the deep water. While it has not had a lot of success on the continental shelf it has the potential to increase production.

In fact, he predicted production could be much closer to 4 billion standard cubic feet per day by 2030, up from its present production of under 3 bcf/d.

Parker insisted that the war in Europe and global markets suggest that post-2030 there is going to be a significant gap between global LNG production and demand and there must be new LNG sources, thereby providing a possibility for Trinidad's LNG.

Parker said it was not good that Manatee was discovered in 2005 and was unlikely to come into production before 2028. Similarly, he urged the government to take action to ensure that Calypso was also sanctioned.

To increase the chance of sanctioning and make T&T a more attractive destination for investment Rystad suggested improving fiscal terms, providing better domestic gas prices, increasing international participation in the energy sector, and reducing the time spent on approvals.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Angostura gets new CEO

Angostura gets new CEO

The new chief executive office of Angostura Holdings Ltd—the Eastern Main Road, Laventille manufacturer of rum and bitters—is expected to be officially announced today.

The company’s new CEO is Laurent Schun, who comes to T&T’s publicly listed spirits company after spending 28 years employed with Pernod Ricard, the multinational French company that is among the top ten largest spirits companies in the world by revenue.

I chose T&T after Russian stint

I chose T&T after Russian stint

THE TWO questions bpTT’s new president, David Campbell, get asked the most are: what was it like working in Russia, and did he meet its President Vladimir Putin?

“Russia is very much of interest to everybody at the moment, isn’t it?” he observed.

In his 38-year career at BP, he has had two working stints in Russia: between 2003 and 2007 as a senior member of the upstream leadership team of TNK-BP, which was a 50/50 joint venture between Rosneft and BP. The second stint was from 2014 to February 2022 as president of BP Russia in charge of managing the company’s 19.75 per cent shareholding in the majority State-owned integrated energy company, Rosneft.

In that time, he’s met Putin and his four children have all lived a part of their childhood in Russia.

Investors could relocate if electricity rates increase

Investors could relocate if electricity rates increase

AN ECONOMIST from the St Augustine campus of The University of the West Indies believes higher electricity prices can cause both local and foreign investors to relocate to other countries such as Suriname and Guyana.

Weighing in on the debate over electricity rates, Dr Vaalmikki Arjoon said these electricity price increases will yet again compound overall price increases locally for almost all commodities and services.