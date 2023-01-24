Consulting firm Rystad Energy has predicted by 2030 T&T could see significant growth in its natural gas production but warns it will require final investment decisions for known gas discoveries.
In a presentation at the T&T Energy Conference on Tuesday, Rystad's Senior Vice President and Head of Latin America, Schreiner Parker said the increase in production would come primarily from deep water gas, Woodside's Calypso discovery, and Shell's Manatee.
Woodside recently announced that its Calypso field has recoverable reserves of over 3.4 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas. At the same time, Manatee is part of a cross-border field with 2.7 tcf on the Trinidad side.
Parker told the conference that T&T has been successful in discovering significant resources in the deep water. While it has not had a lot of success on the continental shelf it has the potential to increase production.
In fact, he predicted production could be much closer to 4 billion standard cubic feet per day by 2030, up from its present production of under 3 bcf/d.
Parker insisted that the war in Europe and global markets suggest that post-2030 there is going to be a significant gap between global LNG production and demand and there must be new LNG sources, thereby providing a possibility for Trinidad's LNG.
Parker said it was not good that Manatee was discovered in 2005 and was unlikely to come into production before 2028. Similarly, he urged the government to take action to ensure that Calypso was also sanctioned.
To increase the chance of sanctioning and make T&T a more attractive destination for investment Rystad suggested improving fiscal terms, providing better domestic gas prices, increasing international participation in the energy sector, and reducing the time spent on approvals.