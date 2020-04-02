S&P downgrades Republic, FCB

FOLLOWING its downgrade of T&T’s sovereign credit rating last week Thursday, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday lowered its long-term issuer credit ratings on Republic Bank and First Citizens from “BBB” to “BBB-”.
The credit rating agency, at the same time, lowered its short-term ratings on both local commercial banks entities from “A-2” to “A-3” and reduced its outlook on the two banks to negative.
S&P also revised downwards on T&T’s Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk from stable to negative, because it expects “pressure on banks’ asset quality to surge and business growth to slow as the coronavirus outbreak hits trade and lower oil prices contribute to a deeper economic contraction and increasing unemployment.” The trend on industry risk remains stable.
S&P said the downgrade of Republic Bank and First Citizens mirrors the action on the sovereign ratings and it noted that although T&T’s banks are not heavily exposed to oil companies, the domestic economy is heavily dependent on the energy sector.
The credit rating agency pointed out that the energy sector has historically contributed over a third to the Government’s revenue and the country’s real GDP, and over 80 per cent of its exports.
“As a result, we expect lower hydrocarbon prices will cause T&T’s economy to shrink 2.7 per cent for 2020, continuing the contraction in the country’s real GDP per capita over the past several years. We forecast that real GDP per capita will fall to about US$16,600 in 2020, down more than 19 per cent compared with the 2014 level.”
S&P said that it sees local banks facing increasing challenges as a result of the downturn caused by declining energy prices and the coronavirus outbreak. It said there is uncertainty over when the spread of COVID-19 will cease and how deep the economic strain it will cause, because there are no empirical rules to estimate how social distancing could affect key economic variables.
“As public health crisis disrupts production and the plunge in consumption interrupts the payment chain, some companies and individual borrowers will have difficulty with debt repayment.
“Therefore, we expect T&T’s banking system to shift from a slight expansionary phase into the one of correction, but with a limited impact up to this point because we expect credit losses to remain manageable.”
The credit rating agency noted that local banks were able to contain the damage to asset quality in the past years of recession amid weak energy prices but relatively low unemployment and inflation rates.
“Nevertheless, we believe that a consecutive contraction of economy since 2015 could impair companies’ finances, while the rising unemployment could hinder the individual borrowers’ ability to service their loans.”
It said, on the other hand, that it expects regulatory and governmental measures to mitigate this risk to some extent, noting that the banks are renegotiating existing loans to customers, whose finances have been crimped by the pandemic, waiving fees for some products and reducing interest rates on credit cards.
“We believe the full impact on asset quality will take time to materialize, given the regulatory and banks’ measures to lessen the strain,” S&P said.
Responding to questions from the Express on the downgrade, Republic Bank Ltd’s chief executive, Nigel Baptiste, said the bank expected to be downgraded once T&T’s sovereign debt was lowered.
But he said he does not expect the ratings action to have an impact on the bank’s future fund-raising efforts.
He also said none of the T&T bank’s existing bonds have covenants that are triggered by downgrades, while disclosing that Republic Bank Ltd has issued US$225 million in bonds/fund raising.