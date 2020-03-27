STANDARD & Poors rating agency has downgraded T&T’s long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB’, and our short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings to ‘A-3’ from ‘A-2’.
The rating agency also revised down its transfer and convertibility assessment to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+’.
The rationale for the downgrade, which places T&T on the lowest investment grade above ‘junk’ status, is that S&P expects “lower oil and gas prices over the next several years will weaken Trinidad and Tobago’s government revenues and lead to larger increases in net general government debt.
S&P said T&T’s debt outlook is stable outlook as “this balances the risk that lower hydrocarbon prices may lead to greater deterioration in the country’s growth, external finances, or interest burden, with our expectation that the government’s financial assets will provide a safeguard for economic volatility.”
In assessing the risk that T&T’s sovereign debt rating could be further downgraded in the next 12 to 24 months, S&P said it could lower the rating in that period “should lower oil and gas prices, or the effects of COVID-19 on demand, contribute to a larger economic contraction; a deterioration of external liquidity or debt beyond our current expectation, should balance of payments outflows be larger than expected; or a weaker fiscal position; and if we believe that the government will take longer to unwind the deterioration in public finances expected this year, causing larger increases in the net general government debt or interest burden.”
Reflecting on a possible upside scenario, the rating agency said: “On the other hand, although we view this scenario as unlikely, we could raise the rating over the
next 12-24 months should the government manage to limit the deterioration of public finances and stabilise the debt and interest burden, and should stronger-than-expected growth in the energy sector lead to significantly above-average economic growth, stemming balance of payments outflows.”
The rating agenct said when it last reviewed T&T in July 2019—when it lowered the country’s rating to BBB from BBB+— it expected West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices to average US$55 per barrel (/bbl) in 2020 and beyond, while we expected Henry Hub natural gas prices to average US$2.75/million British thermal unit (mmBtu) in 2020, and then rise to $3/mmBtu in 2021 and beyond.
“We now assume an average WTI oil price of US$25/bbl in 2020, US$45/bbl in 2021, and US$50/bbl by 2022 and beyond, while we expect an average Henry Hub gas price of US$2/mmBtu in 2020, US$2.25/mmBtu in 2021, and US$2.5/mmBtu in 2022 and beyond.