SAGICOR Investments Jamaica Ltd (SIJL) has commenced legal proceedings against Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd, the parent company of Barita Investment Ltd, for undervaluing shares sold in rights issues and excluding Sagicor from the share sales.
The lawsuit, which was filed in the Supreme Court of Barbados, is of interest locally because majority State-owned First Citizens lent Cornerstone Financial Holdings US$25 million in the year ended September 2020. First Citizens Investment Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of First Citizens, is also the second largest shareholder of Barita Investments Ltd with a 7.43 per cent stake. Cornerstone Financial is Barita’s largest shareholder with 74.15 per cent.
The lawsuit was filed in Barbados because Cornerstone Financial is registered there.
In a news release yesterday, Sagicor Investments Jamaica said the claim, which names the directors of Cornerstone as defendents, “relates to actions taken by the board of the company in connection with the two recent rights issues by Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica Ltd”, a company affliated to Cornerstone Financial.
The directors named are founder of Cornerstone Financial Paul Anthony Simpson, along with Mark Myers, Arnold Aiken, Hugh Coore, James Godfrey and Nigel Chen See.
Sagicor Investments Jamaica said its lawsuit seeks damages from Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd (CFHL) and its directors in excess of US$4 million for the issuance of CFHL shares, valued more than US$6 per share for a subscription price of less than US$0.01 per share.
Sagicor Investments Jamaica claims that the shares were only available to those Cornerstone Financial shareholders who had participated in a rights issue in July 2020 by Cornerstone United Holdings Jamaica, a company affiliated to Cornerstone Financial. In its news release, SIJL said it did not participate in that rights issue.
Sagicor Investments Jamaica is also seeking an order restraining the board of Cornerstone Financial from again issuing shares at the same undervalued subscription price of less than US$0.01, only to the band of shareholders who chose to participate in the rights issue of CUHJ in August 2021.
Sagicor Investments Jamaica is also seeking an order directing Cornerstone Financial to purchase all of its issued and outstanding shares registered in the name of Sagicor Investments Jamaica because the first rights issue in July 2020 “was oppressive, unfairly prejudicial to, or unfairly disregarded the interest of Sagicor Investments”.
Sagicor Investment Jamaica is a subsidiary of Sagicor Financial, which has been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange since December 2019.
In a commentary published in the September 15, 2021 edition of the Express Business publication, under the headline “Who owns Cornerstone Financial?” it was disclosed that Cornerstone Financial had 50,345,005 shares in issue. Of those shares, Sagicor Investments Jamaica owns 2,265,520 shares or 4.49 per cent of the company.
The largest single shareholder of Cornerstone Financial is a company named Productive Active Solutions with 21,604,480 shares, or 42.91 per cent of Cornerstone Financial. Paul Anthony Simpson, the Cornerstone Financial founder and vice-chairman of Barita Investments, owns 800,000 shares of the company, which is equal to 1.58 per cent of the company.
In a Notice of Directors dated February 26, 2020, Simpson is listed as one of four directors of Productive Active Solutions Ltd. The other directors are Arnold Aiken, Hugh Coore and James Godfrey.
A February 10, 2020 Certificate of Incumbency document filed by the St Lucia-registered agent, Financial and Corporate Services Ltd, indicated Productive Active Solutions Ltd was one of 13 shareholders of Cornerstone Investments Holdings Ltd.