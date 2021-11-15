SAGICOR Financial Company yesterday reported net income of US$91.2 million for the first nine months of its 2021 financial year, a 380 per cent improvement over the loss of US$32.6 million for the same period in 2020.
The Barbados-headquartered financial services company, which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, registered a 44 per cent rise in its total net revenue, which increased to US$1.72 billion for the period January to September 2021, up from US$1.20 billion for the same period in 2020.
Sagicor has three main operating segments: Sagicor Life (includes southern Caribbean), Sagicor Jamaica (of which the Company owns 49.1 per cent and which is consolidated by the Company), and Sagicor Life USA.
Sagicor Life USA reported revenues of US$782.7 million for the first nine months of 2021, an increase of 104 per cent over 2020. Revenues at Sagicor Life and Sagicor Jamaica were both up by 13 per cent to US$374.5 million and US$516.3 million.
In terms of net income, Sagicor USA reported US$40.2 million for the nine-month period, up by 212 per cent over the loss of US$35.9 million for the first nine months of 2020. The net income of Sagicor Life increased by 77 per cent to US$22.1 million, while Sagicor Jamaica reported an 11 per cent increase to US$44 million from US$39.5 million.
Commenting on the results, Sagicor Group president and CEO, Dodridge Miller, said: “Sagicor is pleased to announce an excellent quarter of profitability and growth.
“Once again, Sagicor Life USA posted a very strong quarter reflecting continued progress in our US strategy as that business grows towards scale. “Sagicor Jamaica also grew compared to Q3 2020, underpinned by new life insurance sales and positive emergence from our actuarial reserves. “Sagicor Life, our southern Caribbean segment, delivered good profitability despite lockdowns from the pandemic across select markets.
“In addition to our strong performance, we reached yet another milestone as our total assets surpassed $10 billion for the first time in our Group’s history.”
Sagicor said its board approved and declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.05625 per common share, which will be paid on December 17, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 26, 2021.
This is the eighth dividend payment Sagicor has paid to its shareholders since becoming a publicly listed company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, said the company.
In reporting on its outlook for the fourth quarter of 2021, Sagicor said the group’s financial results in the third quarter of 2021 reflect continued normalisation of operations in our markets, positive emergence from our in-force life insurance portfolios, as well as continued robust growth in our US segment.
“The economies in which we operate are seeing positive signs of returns to normal economic activity, including a more positive outlook for tourism in the upcoming winter season,” the company said, adding, “However, it is unclear when that recovery will fully mitigate the impact of the pandemic. We will continue to monitor the situation and anticipate resuming specific guidance with respect to earnings targets when the timing of economic recovery becomes more certain.”
Sagicor said its share buyback programme, which is called a Normal Course Issuer Bid in Canada, repurchased 2,334,900 shares in the third quarter of 2021 for a total cost of approximately US$11.6 million.
“Since the start of the programme in June 2020, the company has repurchased 6,759,521 shares in the open market for cancellation for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$32.2 million as at the third quarter of 2021. The number of issued and outstanding common shares at September 30, 2021 was 143,346,843,” the company said.
Sagicor also announced the retirement of Timothy Hodgson as chairman of the board of directors, effective December 31, 2021. Hodgson assumed the role of chair on completion of the Alignvest/Sagicor transaction in 2019. He will be succeeded by independent director, Mahmood Khimji, the founding principal of Highgate, a real estate investment and hospitality management company. Khimji is an independent director and currently chairs the Capital Allocation Committee of the board.