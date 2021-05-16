Sagicor nets US$41.6m in Q1

RUM and bitters producer, Angostura Holdings Ltd, yesterday reported a 45.5 per cent increase in its after-tax profit, for the first quarter of its 2021 financial year.

Angostura profit for the period ending March 31, 2021, was $19.06 million, which was 45.5 per cent higher than the $13.09 million the Laventille-based manufacturer reported for the same period in 2020.