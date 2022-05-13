Sagicor’s net income jumps 33%

SAGICOR Financial Company Ltd, which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, yesterday reported net income to shareholders of US$41.8 million for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022. That is an increase of 33 per cent compared with the US$31.5 million it earned in the first quarter of 2021.
Sagicor recorded revenue in the three months ended March 31, 2022 of US$680.6 million, a 58 per cent increase over the US$431.5 million generated in the same quarter in 2021.
The company’s net insurance premiums of US$556.4 million in its first quarter, was higher by 102 per cent year over year.
Commenting on the company’s first quarter performance, Sagicor group president, Dodridge Miller said: “Sagicor continued 2022 where it left off from its record 2021 with excellent revenue growth and profitability continuing into the quarter.
“During Q1 2022, we delivered $42 million in net income to our shareholders. We remained focused on executing our growth strategy in our key markets.
“In the US, which now represents the largest portion of our assets and revenues, we saw continued growth fueled by multi-year guaranteed annuities sales, and in the Caribbean, we are excited to announce the upcoming launch of our digital bank in Barbados as we continue to evolve how best to serve our customers and find new avenues for growth.”
Some 54.7 per cent of Sagicor’s revenue in the first quarter came from its US operations.
In a news release yesterday on the company’s outlook, Sagicor said: “The group’s financial results in Q1 2022 continue to reflect stable emergence from our in-force life insurance portfolios and robust growth in our US segment.
“We are still operating below full potential in our Caribbean markets due to the continued effects on our policyholders of reduced economic activity in the last two years due to the pandemic.
“In 2022, the economies in which we operate are seeing positive signs of returns to normal economic activity, including an improving forward outlook for tourism. However, increasing global rates of inflation and geopolitical instability are contributing to uncertainty around the resumption of full economic recovery in our markets.
“We anticipate resuming specific guidance with respect to earnings targets when the timing of economic recovery becomes more certain.”
The company disclosed it repurchased 284,400 shares in the first quarter of 2022 for a total cost of approximately US$1.4 million. The company started a share repurchase programme in June 2020. Since then Sagicor has repurchased 7,215,121 shares in the open market for cancellation for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$34.5 million.
The number of issued and outstanding common shares at March 31, 2022 was 142,922,585.
The board of directors of Sagicor Financial approved and declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.05625 per common share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 25, 2022.