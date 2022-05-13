Sagicor’s net income jumps 33%

ONE Caribbean Media Ltd (OCM) has recorded a profit before tax of TT$5.1 million, a three-per cent increase when compared with its first-quarter performance last year.

The Express newspaper and CCN TV6 are part of the OCM group.

In its consolidated financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022, published today, OCM chairman Faarees Hosein said recovery was seen in the group’s markets as restrictions were lifted.