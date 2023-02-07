Sagicor still interested in CLICO

TWO TOP executives of Sagicor Financial Company say the region’s largest insurance company by assets remains interested in acquiring the traditional portfolios of CLICO and British American Trinidad (BAT).
T&T’s Central Bank selected Sagicor as the preferred purchaser of the traditional portfolios of the two insurance companies, once owned and controlled by CL Financial, on September 30, 2019. But the Central Bank’s selection process was stymied by a legal challenge brought by Maritime Life (Caribbean) Ltd, which was successful in the Privy Council last October.
Speaking to the Express Business at the Sagicor Trinidad’s Queen’s Park West head office last week Tuesday, Sagicor Financial’s second in command, Andre Mousseau, said: “We signed a contract and we intend to live up to it. We have wanted to be respectful of the legal process throughout the various juridictions.”
Mousseau is Sagicor’s group chief operating officer and chief financial officer. In a January 26, 2023 news release, Sagicor announced that its board of directors had appointed Mousseau to succeed Dodridge Miller as president and CEO of the group from April 1, 2023.
Asked if Sagicor is still interested in CLICO, president and CEO of Sagicor Life Inc, Robert Trestrail said: “As Andre said, we signed a contract and we are an organisation that will live up to our end of a contract.”
Asked to score Sagicor’s continuing interest in acquiring the portfolios of CLICO and BAT on a scale of one to 10, Trestrail said putting aside the local portfolios, which Sagicor has to work through, “as a main player in the Caribbean, we continue to review opportunities on a frequent basis…We will continue to explore how we will grow our business in our core markets in the region.”
Trestrail said Sagicor has always been in contact with CLICO and its executive chair, Claire Gomez-Miller, through the entire process of the acquisition of the traditional portfolios.
“Our inability to carry forward is not because of the relationship that we (Sagicor and CLICO) have, but as a result of the legal matter that is taking place and the injunction that has been put on the transaction going through.”
On September 30, 2019, the Central Bank announced that Sagicor Life Inc was selected as the preferred purchaser of the traditional portfolios of CLICO and BAT “following a transparent, competitive and rigorous bidding process.”
Maritime Life (Caribbean) Ltd mounted a legal challenge of the Central Bank’s oversight of the sale of the portfolios and was successful at the Privy Council last October in its application to bring judicial review proceedings against the Central Bank.
Speaking at a news conference on December 6—called to discuss the Central Bank’s decision to relinquish control of CLICO—Gomez-Miller said the local insurance company does not need to sell its traditional insurance portfolio anymore.
“But as I said before, there is a legal contract that has to be dealt with between the two parties (Sagicor and CLICO).
“A business decision has to be made. Not a legal decision. And business means to say that we cannot afford not to do new business.
“We have been running off the portfolio since 2014. We gave it our all. The mandate was to dispose of the insurance portfolio and we did comply with that. Unfortunately, that did not go through. Fortunately, we can carry it (the portfolio).
“So we do have an option now. In 2014, the sale of the portfolio would have been the best decision. In 2022, we are in a different position and that decision (to sell the portfolio) can now be reconsidered with a new decision. Times have changed. Situations have changed,” said Gomez-Miller.
CLICO is owned 51 per cent by the shareholders of CL Financial and 49 per cent by Corporation Sole, who is holding the asset in trust for the people of T&T.
In September 2017, CL Financial was placed in liquidation, following an application to the High Court by the Ministry of Finance.
CL Financial’s main remaining assets—following the sale of the group’s assets to pay back the Government’s $23 billion bailout—are its 44.84 per cent stake in Angostura Holdings Ltd and its 51 per cent shareholding in CLICO.
The CL Financial liquidators are expected to attempt to sell those assets, in order to repay the balance of the group’s debt to the Government, which is now estimated at up to $6 billion.
Declining share price
Before December 2019, Sagicor was listed on the T&T, Barbados and London stock exchanges.
The financial services company was delisted from those exchanges and listed exclusively on the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 9, 2019, following a transaction with a company called Alignvest Acquisition II, a Canadian special purpose acquisition corporation. Before listing in Toronto, about half of Sagicor’s shareholders listed T&T as their place of residence.
Sagicor started trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at CAD$10 a share. On Monday, January 6, 2023, Sagicor closed at CAD$4.99, which means the share price has dropped by about 50 per cent in three years and two months.
Asked about the decline in the share price since the listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Mousseau spoke about “a continued dynamic of a small number for sale affecting the share price, more than you would like in a company where there was more active trading.”
Asked about the potential buyers of Sagicor, Mousseau said: “That is where we need to engage with the markets to find new buyers for the marginal sellers. If you look at our listing in Canada, there is yet to be widespread following of out shares. That is the issue we need to concentrate on.”