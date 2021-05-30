Sailings cancelled, one flight

TRANSPORTATION between Tobago and Trinidad by sea and air is being adjusted today, the public holiday for Indian Arrival Day, due to the introduction of enhanced restrictions on people’s movement for public holidays.
The management of Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation announced yesterday that all sailings of the inter-island ferries were being cancelled today and on Thursday, which is the public holiday for Corpus Christi.
The inter-island ferry service also announced that the sailing times for the duration of the week would remain as scheduled.
Meanwhile, Caribbean Airlines announced yesterday that due to the daytime curfew in Trinidad and Tobago today, the airline would operate only one domestic flight between Trinidad and Tobago. CAL’s 1502 flight leaves Trinidad at 7 a.m. today and is due to arrive in Tobago at 7.25 a.m. The return flight from Tobago to Trinidad leaves at 8.10 a.m. and is due to arrive at returns at Piarco at 8.35 a.m.
Caribbean Airlines also recommended that people only travel on the domestic airbridge for essential and emergency purposes.
Additionally, CAL has rescheduled its flight from Trinidad to Georgetown, Guyana, today. BW 461 service to Georgetown, Guyana, on Monday, May 31, will now depart at an earlier time of 10 a.m. instead of 11.30 a.m. It is due to arrive in Guyana at 11.40 a.m.
The majority State-owned airline pointed out that tickets can be placed on hold for future travel with no penalties when a full schedule resumes.
Earlier this month, CAL announced that, effective May 8, 2021, the domestic airbridge between Trinidad and Tobago would operate at 50 per cent passenger capacity.
At that time, the airline said the reduction in its passenger loads was in addition to its flight schedule being reduced to three flights per day.
The adjustment to the curfew for the public holidays this week—to 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.—was announced by Prime Minister Keith Rowley at a news conference on Saturday.
The additional restrictions for the public holidays come amid the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in T&T, during which dozens of people have died and hundreds have been hospitalised with the virus.