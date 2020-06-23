Sales very, very slow

Government has saved the country $890 million, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday.

Responding to a question from UNC Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on the raising of US$500 million in bond offerings, Imbert said the US$500 million that was raised on the international market on Monday in three hours and 45 minutes is intended for two purposes:

US$250 million will be used to refinance a US$250 million bond that is maturing this month.