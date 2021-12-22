DESPITE the challenges brought by the pandemic, Queen’s Beach Salybia Resort and Spa has undergone a $25 million facelift in the hopes of becoming a beacon for the tourism industry in North-East Trinidad.
The establishment, which was once called Salybia Nature Resort & Spa, was once owned by former PNM minister of sport Roger Boynes and his brother Ronald.
The new owner is Trevor Lynch, who also owns Queen’s Beach Mayaro Hotel Resort, and the Clifton Hill Beach Facilities and Resort.
A soft launch to open the refurbished resort took place on Tuesday and Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell, who spoke during a tour of the 24-room hotel, said the development was a clear sign that economic diversification through tourism is becoming a reality.
He said the sector is experiencing an increase in investment activity.
“The tourism sector continues to show signs of recovery and the reopening of this property is no different. This welcome investment of $25 million is a testament to the opportunities that abound in tourism. Lynch is no stranger to the tourism business as he also has investments in Queen’s Beach Mayaro Hotel Resort and the Clifton Hill Beach Facilities and Resort.”
Mitchell said with this new addition, along with the other two resorts, now brings Lynch’s investments to approximately $350 million in the local tourism sector.
He also noted that the reopening would create hundreds of new jobs, both directly and indirectly, for people, within the community.
“The North-East Region in Trinidad, in particular, is an eco-tourism goldmine and is fast becoming a go-to destination for a staycationers and international tourists to experience turtle-watching, hiking, kayaking, visit the soon to be opened refurbished Toco Lighthouse, visit the many beaches and so much more. With the growing popularity of the region and more persons being able to move about and rediscover the island, these 24 high-quality rooms and accompanying amenities are a welcome addition to Trinidad and Tobago room stock,” Mitchell added.
The chairman and owner Trevor Lynch said when the opportunity came to invest into Salybia Resort he decided to add this resort to the portfolio along with the other two hotels.
“I saw this as a good time to invest in another hotel as it was always my dream to own a hotel on the north-eastern side of the island, so when the opportunity presented itself I jumped at it,” Lynch said.
He described Queen’s Beach Salybia Resort and Spa as a premium facility and that it would be good for the entertainment industry to use the space, along with the corporate Trinidad, to hold retreats and various functions.
Lynch said the company envisions expanding to Tobago, and even up the islands to showcase the indigenous and natural wonders of the Caribbean on the world stage.