Sammy: PDRC suffering over lack of Govt funding

The Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) says it has been starved of funding, having received only 55 per cent of the promised allocation for 2022, and facing neglect, flooding and unemployment as a result.
Members of Council, led by chairman Dr Allen Sammy yesterday, hosted a news conference at the corporation grounds in Penal to address what they said was a “squeezing” of the corporation brought about by a lack of releases from the Central Government.
Speaking at the conference, Sammy said that without adequate resources, the corporation has been unable to maintain recreation grounds, provide adequate flood assistance or maintain the 99 watercourses that inhabit the region.
Severe flooding within the constituency was observed on Monday afternoon, he said. However, he said, the corporation had little resources to assist those affected.
He said he had applied for a virement from the Ministry of Local Government in July of this year. To date, he said, no funding was received. He called on Minister of Local Government Faris Al-Rawi to intervene.
“Yesterday we had severe flooding in Penal/Debe with many homes and institutions asking for help, and we are unable to provide it simply because we have no manpower. We do have 99 watercourses, as I pointed out, and I pointed out last week there are 632 roadside watercourses, and they flow of course into the mainstream of the Papourie River and Oropouche river that is the main watercourse. Both rivers empty out into the Atlantic, and along these watercourses there is severe flooding,” he said.
“I did apply to the minister on July 19 for a virement of $1.1 million and the minister went on national TV and pointed out to me that there is something called a virement. This is after I’d written to the Prime Minister in January, asking for releases for diesel. We saw no releases for diesel between October and January this year. I had to write to the Prime Minister and that angered the Minister of Local Government, and he said there is something called virements. We asked for a virement $1.1 million to assist with flooding in the Penal/Debe Region. It is 41 days to date and no money materialised and, in the meanwhile, we have not been able to hire people to assist in the cleaning operations,” Sammy said yesterday.
According to the council’s chairman of finance, Roland Hall, the corporation remains underfunded within several heads of services, having received only a percentage of promised allocations.
“If they don’t release those monies, we are stuck here. You will see the public out there fighting their councillors and members of council. They are not doing this, they are not patching the roads, they are not employing people. The reason for this is they are not releasing the money for us,” said Hall.
Under the maintenance of markets and arbiters, he said, the corporation had only received $5,000 of its promised $40,000 allocation. Under maintenance of State traces, he said the corporation had received only 43 per cent of the promised allocation. For vehicular maintenance, he said, the corporation received $135,000 of the promised $300,000.
“They didn’t release the funds and when they don’t release the funding, we cannot employ people. How could we be happy at Penal/Debe? They are starving you for funding... You saw the chairman begging for funding. The contractors are saying they cannot give us things because you have to pay us, and if you don’t pay us, we will not release cement, steel or gravel to you all. It is painful for us here as members of council,” he said.
A number of other councillors spoke at the conference, all calling for action from the Central Government.
Debe South Councillor Khemraj Seecharan stated a lack of short-term workers, “geographical discrimination” had resulted in the vulnerable in his district being left stranded in severe floods.
“Last night we witnessed once again the South Oropouche river bursting its banks. Just as the other councillors would have mentioned before, there are no releases. There is a burgess, Ms Rosa, who is 87 years old, who called me this morning, begging for someone to come and help... We have no releases and no short-term workers to go and help these elderly persons,” he said.