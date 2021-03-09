Samsung adjusts to changes in world of work

PRODUCT manager at Samsung Electronics, Gianmarco Leri said the tech giant’s new flagship device—the Galaxy S21 Ultra is loaded with state-of-the-art innovations to suit the changing world of work following the global Covid-19 pandemic.
In an interview last week with the Express Business, the Miami-based Samsung executive said it has taken productivity and creativity up a notch by bringing the popular S Pen experience to the Galaxy S series for the first time.
The Samsung pen, which will be sold separately, allows users to digitally draw on the display screen.
Previously, Samsung only designed the pen for its Galaxy Note models that are aimed for buyers who use the devices primarily for getting work done rather than for entertainment or leisure.
“Galaxy S21 Ultra is another example of how Samsung is driving meaningful innovation forward to give people personalised experiences that enrich their lives and empower them to express who they are. Given how indispensable technology has been to our lives during these times, we wanted to take another leap forward and push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do.”
He said the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which was launched in January, 2021 is the newest chapter in the decade-long legacy of the Galaxy S series, delivering cutting-edge mobile experiences and built for users who demand top-of-the-line technology to stay connected with the people and things that matter most.
According to Leri, Galaxy S21 Ultra joins the new Galaxy S series of devices and takes every part of that S21 experience to the next level.
He indicated that S21 Ultra camera is one of the best in the market globally at this time, as the camera has four different lenses, which can produce various results.
“The camera is perfect for photographers, as many of them worldwide have given their reviews online saying it’s the best picture quality they have experienced with any Samsung phone. Every time we produce a new phone it is our aim to improve the camera quality, as that is what drives an increase in customers purchasing the phone. Also you can use the phone to produce a mini video and expect high quality definition from it.”
Leri said that for security purposes the Ultra-wideband (UWB) capabilities embedded in Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21+ allow customers to use their Galaxy S21 device to automatically unlock compatible car doors without pulling out their keys. Also with the UWB-enabled Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21+, people can also use the AR finder feature to drop virtual messages that let other Galaxy smartphone users know they need help searching for a lost item.
Questions arose over why the charger and earbuds had to be purchased separately and Leri said it was an ecosystem decision and customers who had the Galaxy S21 or S20+ can use their old chargers with the S21 Ultra.
“We always listen to our customers so if they are not pleased with having to buy the charger and earbuds separately, Samsung company will review the feedback and then decide if the charger and earbuds should be sold with the phone as was done in the past,” said Leri.
Performance in Covid-19
The product manager revealed that Samsung posted better than expected earnings for the second quarter of 2020, with operating profit up 23 per cent year-on-year to US$6.84 billion despite a six per cent fall in revenue.
The Korean conglomerate, he said, experienced greater recovery from the impact of the pandemic than it had initially forecast and managed to optimise its expenditure, even though sales of devices like smartphones were down from last year.
And for the fourth quarter (October to December) Samsung’s net income stood at US$5.8 billion up from US$4.6 billion a year earlier.
Leri outlined that Samsung is anticipating a strong performance from its mobile communications business, with “robust sales of flagship smartphones such as the Galaxy S21 and new mass market models”.
He indicated that from March 2020, during the height of the pandemic Samsung offered incentives for customers by lowering the cost of the phones as the giant phone company was very aware that thousands of people were losing their jobs, due to the pandemic.
The Galaxy S21+ is being sold at US$1,000, a 17 per cent reduction from last year’s comparable model while the Galaxy S21 Ultra is being sold at US$1,300, down by US$100 from last year’s comparable model.