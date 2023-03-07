San Fernando Redevelopment moving forward

Key Points
• Redevelopment gathers pace post Covid-19
• $1.59 billion to be spend on project
• High rise waterfront properties part of plans
It has been decades since the redevelopment of the San Fernando Waterfront has been championed by leaders in the Southern city.
There appears to finally be some progress on what is now called the San Fernando Waterfront Redevelopment Project.
Approved by Cabinet in May 2019, and with the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (UDeCOTT) as the overall implementation agency, the project, which spans from Hatters Beach in the South to King’s Wharf in the North, consists of three phases.
Upon completion, and with the hefty price of $1.59 billion, the project is expected to provide opportunities for international and local tourism, expansion of the business sector, improved transportation facilities, development of leisure facilities, increased family-oriented spaces and activities, as well as preservation of historical assets.
The first phase of the project includes the following:
• Reclamation of 3.8 hectares of land at King’s wharf North
• Relocation of PTSC’s Maintenance Facilities
• Lady Hailes Road Upgrade and Boardwalk
• Establishment of a small fishing facility and jetty along Hatter’s Beach
• San Fernando Public Car Park Development
• Coastal Wall Development
• Construction of mixed-use development inclusive of medium-income housing at Lady Hailes Avenue utilising public-private partnership arrangements; and
• Upgrade/Restoration of the Plaza San Carlos Historical District.
To date, UDeCOTT said it has overseen the completion of the relocation of Public Transport Service Corporation’s garage to facilitate the construction of the mixed-used development on Lady Hailes Avenue; relocation of the Water and Sewerage Authority’s water-trucking facility on Lady Hailes Avenue to facilitate its widening; construction of a pedestrian overpass across Rienzi Kirton Highway and the widening of Lady Hailes Avenue, connecting Ramsaran Street with Embacadere; and the relocation of the Customs and Excise Division to a new building on 1.2 hectares of reclaimed land at King’s Wharf North.
Projects currently ongoing are the widening of Lady Hailes Avenue; San Fernando Waterfront Car Park, which will provide 1,000 parking lots; San Fernando Waterfront Fishing Facility; and the Bayshore Housing Development Project at Bayshore North in Marabella.
At Bayshore, 80 single-family housing units are to be constructed by the Land Settlement Agency, with another 50 units built to replace the dilapidated structures within the existing development.
Scheduled to begin this year are the 3.8 hectares of land reclamation at King’s Wharf North, just north of the new Customs and Excise building; construction of a coastal defence system, which carries a $67m price tag; the Lady Hailes mixed-use development; and construction of Hatters Steel Orchestra’s panyard, which was displaced to facilitate the widening of Lady Hailes Avenue.
Central to phase one, and ultimately the entire redevelopment, is the mixed-use development at Lady Hailes Avenue.
Member of Parliament for San Fernando West Faris Al-Rawi told the Express Business that while the entire Waterfront Project will add value to the people of San Fernando, the construction of condominium-style, high-rise buildings, lining the waterfront and overlooking the sea, will enhance the beautification aspect of the project.
According to UDeCOTT chairman Noel Garcia, this development will constitute 240 units, 132 two-bedroom and 108 three-bedroom, along with commercial spaces for offices, retail businesses, entertainment, and food outlets. Its cost of $481.26m vat inclusive, is roughly 30 per cent of the budget for the entire project.
Though unable to specify a start date, Garcia said construction is anticipated to begin before the end of the year, as final contract and financing arrangements are still being finalised with contract awardee Hafeez Karamath Limited.
In the project’s second phase, a transit hub and car park will be constructed along with the development of King’s Wharf Central and improved fishing facilities at King’s Wharf North, while phase three will entail the development of a new water taxi terminal; construction of a harbour and a hotel; and the development of an administrative complex at Chancery Lane, with ten floors for office accommodation, three floors for commercial space and a 300-car parking facility.
Integral to phases two and three is the 3.8 hectare land reclamation exercise at King’s Wharf North at a projected cost of $78m. That site will host the construction of a park, amphitheatre, open-air park food court, breakfast shed, transit hub, and hotel.
Though earmarked to start in June, the land reclamation cannot begin until the squatting community along the coastline at King’s Wharf has been relocated.
However, no fixed date has been tabled for the relocation of squatters as discussions with community members are ongoing.
Al Rawi noted that the monies to be spent are not just a number, but represent employment, livelihood, and beautification of their respective communities for the burgesses of San Fernando.