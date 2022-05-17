Sando businesses feeling crime heat

AFTER dealing with several lockdowns for the past two years to curb the spread of Covid-19, the business community in San Fernando now has to deal with an escalation in murders and robberies.
Speaking to the Express Business last weekend, the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh said there was a time, not too long ago, when the business community would boast confidently about the relatively low crime rates in and around San Fernando. That has changed dramatically within the last few months, he said.
“The statistics prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that members of the business community are being targeted by criminals. There is a growing concern among the business community, which is being publicly ventilated, that we are prey to the criminals.
“One of the latest was a Chaguanas businessman. In addition, a retired businessman was murdered on Cipero Street a few weeks ago. Two brothers, proprietors of a hardware, were recently brutally murdered,” Singh said.
He stressed that many business owners have reported an increase in robberies, which he said is not always highlighted in mainstream media, so the statistics go unnoticed.
“The murder rate up to Sunday was 192, up from 119 for the same period a year ago. This is an unacceptable, astronomical figure for a small population of 1.4 million.”
In terms of recommendations to help curb the crime situation that is affecting the business community’s safety and its revenue, Singh said the Chamber continues to advocate for a greater police presence and also joint police and army patrols, especially in the downtown areas. The joint police and army patrols should include both foot and vehicular patrols.
“The announcement by the Minister of Rural Development and Local Government to increase the number of Municipal Police across the country to aid in crime prevention and detection is welcomed by the Chamber.”
He said a curfew would not help curb or control the spate of criminal activities and would only hinder the business community, which has been recovering from the pandemic restrictions.
So how has the crime situation affected the longevity of businesses? Singh said unfortunately, some of the smaller establishments within the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Sector did signal their intention to close permanently.
“Apart from concerns for personal and family safety, economic factors related to the pandemic have factored significantly from supply chain issues to increased shipping costs and the Russian war have negatively impacted on business survivability during these tumultuous times. Speculation remains rife as to closures and different opportunities for owners. A true number to the quantity is difficult at this time. It will literally be a wait-and-see approach as we go forward,” he remarked.
Singh, who is in the business of real estate, property development and property rentals, said southern businessmen feel very unnerved, as they always have to be looking around at their surroundings.
“Personal safety can be both subjective and objective. As an example, not visiting the so-called hotspots adds a certain comfort and sense of safety. However, when you are quite literally minding your own business and your enterprise is violently robbed and law abiding citizens are killed on your premises, it warrants an extreme response of depression and worry,” he lamented.
To ensure his personal safety, the chamber president said he has boosted security measures including extra staff, security cameras and earlier closing hours.
“Members of the Chamber have also implemented similar measures to protect themselves and their premises. This is our sad reality.”
More protection in place
There is a need for a more efficient CCTV system to aid in investigation, Singh said as the detection rates are woefully inadequate for many serious and heinous crimes.
The judiciary needs more staff and infrastructure, especially in the South.
“This will improve the thorough flow of criminals being brought to justice. For example, in San Fernando, the Court facilities are shared between the Magistrate and High Courts. The pandemic has further exacerbated the lengthy delay in processing of cases before the court.”
He noted that the Chamber has met with Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob following the robbery and murder in Downtown San Fernando, recently.
“The Mayor has been instrumental in ensuring that regularly scheduled meetings are held with all stakeholders in order to vent pertinent issues affecting us in San Fernando. These include but are not limited to crime, policing, traffic, street vending and parking,” he said.
Less foot traffic has been observed in various stores and malls the businessman outlined.
“Generally, there has been an overall decrease in customers and window shoppers in downtown San Fernando and the Mega Malls. Again these realities can be attributed to not only the fear of the criminal element but the cost of living. Inflationary pressures are being felt by the entire society.”
Of note, Singh said there was an encouraging sign leading up to Mother’s Day which brought near normal pre-pandemic retail activity back to the stores.
Surviving the pandemic
According to Singh, several months of lockdown as a result of the pandemic have crippled many businesses.
“My business, being property rental, took a vicious blow. No extensions or deferrals were given on any of the utilities.
The banks gave no consideration to businesses within the MSME Sector. Money was spent on all utility bills, insurance premiums, maintenance workers and security services although rent collection had halted,” he emphasised.
The chamber president said his company, like many others, suffered considerable losses with the lockdowns.
“Many tenants still have arrears for rental from during the lockdown. We are grappling... trying with great difficulty... to recover financially in an economy that has experienced negative growth and inflationary trends,” Singh added.