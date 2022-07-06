PRESIDENT of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce, Kiran Singh, welcomed yesterday’s announcement that the wearing of mask will no longer be mandatory in most places from July 17.
Singh said the move was long overdue and it will help to boost business activity. He also agreed with other recommendations by the Minister of Health.
At yesterday’s Covid-19 news conference, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said that from July 17, all things being equal and barring any unforeseen circumstances, the mask mandate will be lifted, except for at healthcare facilities.
He recommended that they still, however, be worn by visitors and staff at geriatric and children’s homes, and at indoor settings where there is inadequate ventilation and limited social distancing, inclusive of public transportation and on airplanes.
Deyalsingh further recommended that the unvaccinated, the immunocompromised, the elderly and the pregnant population continue to wear masks and that the vulnerable groups consider doing so during religious services. Those who live with people from vulnerable groups should also consider wearing masks, Deyalsingh said.
Details are set to be given next week.
‘Hand washing in,
temperature checks out’
As it pertained to increasing business activity, Singh explained that from July 17, people will no longer have to worry about making purchases if they forgot their masks or do not have one. “The mask wearing is somewhat of a hindrance to the smooth flow of business.”
He said that the wearing of masks served its purpose during the pandemic.
Singh said hand-sanitising areas should remain and added, “There is no need to get rid of it and if you choose, if you want to exercise that opportunity to clean your hands because maybe you forget when you left the bathroom, you could do it before you go in a store... Let’s face it, people are not as hygienic as they should be.”
He said, however, that temperature monitors could be removed, as they have to be calibrated at times and have battery changes.
He outlined his personal experience of being healthy but having wrong readings from these monitors when trying to enter a business place after being out on a hot day or having just exited his air-conditioned vehicle.