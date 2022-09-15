This, he said, as businesses defied the economic challenges and remained open, some expanding.
Regrello was speaking at the launch of the Massy Motors Everything Automotive service centre at Gulf View, La Romaine, yesterday.
He said, “As we are all so painfully aware, our nation like so many others have just experienced the most disruptive economic health and social experiences in the last 100 years. Covid grounded us to a halt and the upward swing San Fernando was experiencing. I was pleased to have been invited to the opening of many businesses in San Fernando.”
Regrello said Massy had been the “forerunner” in reigniting the economy of San Fernando.
The Mayor said the city was opened for business, as the San Fernando Waterfront Project and the Skinner Park Redevelopment Project were nearing completion. “San Fernando has long been recognised as your gateway to the south, one of the most diverse populations in the nation, one of the most tabled localised economies and the best standard of living and education. We are ready and open for business,” he said.
President of the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce, Kiran Singh, also congratulated Massy for opening its flagship in San Fernando, saying the move fits in the Chamber’s tagline of bringing back business to San Fernando.
He said the location was ideal given the road network being developed as part of the San Fernando Waterfront Project and would soon see a reduction in traffic congestion in the city.
And he challenged Massy to open its business on Sundays, giving customers an option of taking their vehicles for servicing on their day off.
Massy senior vice president Jean-Pierre du Coudray said the Gulf View location was the second to be opened in the country, the first Massy Motors Everything Automotive is located in Maraval. A third would be opened in Arima later this year, he said, with additional locations throughout the country.
He said the company was focused on quality customer service and has been fine-tuning the computerised machinery at the location since March.
“We have been here since March practising, making sure we got it right. We didn’t want to rush this. We wanted to make sure the guys were comfortable with the environment, the new equipment was here and working well. Now that all this is in place we are now ready to formally open this and move forward,” he said.