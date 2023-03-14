Sando slowly recovering

Kiran Singh____use

SOME EXPANSION: Kiran Singh, president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce.

PRESIDENT of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce, Kiran Singh says despite the negative impact of Covid-19 on the economy, San Fernando’s business community has remained resilient post-pandemic.

Singh in a phone interview with the Express said, “Before and during the pandemic, the San Fernando business community underwent some contraction. Many were of the notion that retail activities would never be the same again. While this is still true, there has been a return to normalcy to some degree.

“As we slowly emerge from the grip of Covid -19, we are seeing some expansionary actions from enterprises in the retail sector in San Fernando.” Sadly, some businesses, particularly the smaller retailers, fared poorly and were unable to rebound,” he said.

According to Singh, the city has had to deal with issues following Covid-19 but still manages to go on.

He stated: “In the past year, Rattan’s Clothing has expanded to lower High Street and now occupies the entire structure, which was formerly owned by (Citi). In addition to moving their store, Pennywise Cosmetics also increased the number of products they offered on lower High Street. JD’s Super Centre store, which opened a little more than a week ago on Pointe-a-Pierre Road, is an example of continued expansion trends.”

Singh said more activity in the city is a good sign that the retail sector is slowly getting better and will soon be back to normal.

He said, “More people are visiting the food courts at the major street malls now that restrictions have been relaxed completely. The entertainment industry is breathing again.

“Gulf City Mall now houses a second imax theatre. A new bar opened in Pleasantville a few months ago.”

Singh said: “The Waterfront project continues unabated, with the first phase of the road-widening network set to alleviate traffic congestion for thousands of city commuters. Construction on the hospital’s parking structure is going quite nicely. This would undoubtedly help with our present parking problems.”

While San Fernando isn’t yet humming with activity, Singh added that it is gradually recovering. Singh also shared his thoughts on the country’s current crime problem and how it will affect the business community going forward.

“Our entire society continues to be plagued by crime. We can’t seem to bring criminality under control. If nothing is done, the murder rate will rise above the numbers that were reported for the previous year. House invasions are at an all-time high, particularly those targeting business executives.

Cautiously optimistic

“For the entire country, this is undoubtedly a very worrying situation. The Commissioner of Police recently expressed confidence that violent crime and the murder rate would decline in the upcoming months,” Singh said.

While the business community is cautiously optimistic about this statement, Singh hopes it becomes more than just words.

“To safeguard their families and companies from criminals, members have had to deal with rising security costs related to more staff, cameras, and alarm systems. The resources that are available to make fresh investments are adversely affected. The CoP has taken up the challenge to inspire confidence back into the TTPS in its fight to reduce crime. The business community and the country need this inspiration too,“ he said.

