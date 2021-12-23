SATT: Avoid crowds at supermarkets

Last-minute Christmas shopping may be a cause for concern as Covid-19 cases continue to increase.
Despite the recent spike in cases and the presence of the Omicron variant, people are still flocking to crowded grocery stores, malls and retail stores.
This according to the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT), as it cautions people to take personal responsibility to protect themselves while shopping.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, SATT president Rajiv Diptee said supermarkets are doing their best to manage crowds, as there has been a significant increase in shoppers this week.
Diptee said, “It’s a day-and-a-half to Christmas, they’re doing the best to work with the shoppers. Not just supermarkets, but everyone in retail is trying to get sales while, at the same time, remind shoppers of their personal responsibility.
“We will not be encouraging any alarming situations, but we are cognitive of the last-minute shoppers. We are really focused on making sure that people wear their masks, distance themselves and walk with their own hand sanitisers, too. Don’t assume wherever you go will have sanitisers because there’s more people coming into the groceries now, so make sure you have your own,” he added.
On December 10, the association made a similar plea, advising the public to send only one member per family to shop.
However, it appears many people did not heed the advice.
While speaking on CCN TV6’s Morning Edition programme on Wednesday, Diptee also added, “We’re still seeing too many elderly persons, too many children, too many for comfort. We understand that in some cases we have elderly who cannot afford to not come to the store. We have cases where single parents bring children and, just to be clear, we aren’t refusing entry to anyone at the door. They’re all welcomed. However, it is still far too many numbers in the supermarkets that occupy larger environs... We’re still seeing too many families shopping at the malls.”
He said when it comes to the online shopping option, which is safer, many people are still choosing to shop in person.
He said this may be due to the fact that shopping for groceries online comes at an additional cost and there’s also a delivery cost.
Diptee also told the Express that other measures such as ensuring all cash registers are open and trying to get shoppers out of the stores as quickly as possible have also been added to manage the crowds.
Many grocery stores have also extended their opening hours leading up to Christmas Day.
These include Massy Stores, open 24 hours at seven branches, including Westmoornings, Maraval, St Augustine, Trincity, Mandalay, Gulf View and Marabella.
Since December 17, Xtra Foods grocery has been opening from 7 a.m. until midnight, except today when it closes at 9 p.m.
And TruValu Supermarket also opens 24 hours at some branches and till 12 a.m. at others.
When asked if the association was concerned that the crowds may be responsible for an increase in Covid-19 cases in two weeks’ time, Diptee replied, “I think we’re already in a state that’s a cause for concern. I don’t think we could get any worse.”
Meanwhile, also speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, head of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud said retail trade has also been doing its best to control the crowds.
He said he’s observed people adhering to the mask mandate, and people are more conscious of the increase in Covid-19 cases lately.
He added the number of people shopping in Downtown Port of Spain has been smaller than usual, and many business owners wished they had the same problem as the groceries at the moment.
Aboud said, “We might wish we had that challenge. Trying to control having too many customers, to finding that you don’t have any customers at all.”