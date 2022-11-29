SATT, business groups join flood relief efforts

AS several communities across the country are still reeling from flooding, the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT), and business groups, have joined the flood relief drive.

SATT said yesterday it is co-ordinating its relief effort with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), municipal corporations and various NGOs.

In addition to food, it said basic medical supplies, hygiene products, detergents and sanitising products will also be provided where possible.