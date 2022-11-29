SATT, business groups join flood relief efforts

AS several communities across the country are still reeling from flooding, the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT), and business groups, have joined the flood relief drive.
SATT said yesterday it is co-ordinating its relief effort with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), municipal corporations and various NGOs.
In addition to food, it said basic medical supplies, hygiene products, detergents and sanitising products will also be provided where possible.
It added that it understands there are multiple factors involved in helping flood victims, and it is committing to providing assistance with the help of corporate T&T.
“Both stores and distributors will be partnering to ensure substantive relief efforts are assured to affected communities.”
In a Facebook post on Monday, Persad’s D’ Food King Supermarket provided 380 meals to the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, 20 to San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation and 600 to Penal/Debe Regional Corporation.
The Price Club Supermarket also provided 200 meals to the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation.
Also lending a helping hand was the Joint Chambers who disbursed $250,000 to Sewa TT, a not-for-profit service organisation, to support their flood relief efforts.
In a news release on Monday, the Joint Chambers said these funds will be utilised by Sewa TT to provide immediate relief to the many families impacted by the ongoing floods across Trinidad. It noted that Sewa TT, with co-ordination by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management, has been providing safe meals, water, and other relief items to impacted households over the past 48 hours.
However, the chambers said it is clear that additional support will be required over the coming days and weeks.
“The funds were donated to the Joint Chambers over time by members to assist with relief efforts related to natural disasters. This is another tangible example of the support that the private sector provides on issues of national concern,” the release said.
President of Sewa TT Revan Teelucksingh, said the organisation is happy to receive this support from the Joint Chambers.
“This will provide the stability we need to continue doing the work necessary to assist people. Like our selfless volunteers, the Joint Chambers has chosen to give their time, effort and other resources to supporting the nation in crisis. Together we are always able to serve better,” Teelucksingh remarked.
The Joint Chambers comprise the four major business associations in Trinidad & Tobago:
• AMCHAM T&T
• Energy Chamber of Trinidad & Tobago
• Trinidad & Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce
• Trinidad & Tobago Manufacturers Association.
Flooding
worries Chamber
And, the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, said on Monday, that it is greatly concerned about the impact of flooding in the country, especially in recent times. Heavy rainfall, flooding, landslips, collapsed roads, a lack of water and transportation have left many citizens, and business owners incapacitated to execute their daily routines and operations of businesses.
And while the weather and natural occurrences are out of control, the chamber said the things within our control must be addressed urgently to mitigate individual stress, loss of income, loss and damage of property and loss of production.
The T&T Chamber has also noted that several businesses of all types, in various parts of the country, had to be closed.
“This ultimately accumulated significant losses and added to the expenditure of recovery, even as the recovery process from the Covid-19 pandemic is ongoing. The actual figure for losses is yet to be determined. T&T has been fortunate to have received funding and donations from several international and regional organisations to assist with meteorological events associated with the 2022 Hurricane Season,” the chamber said.
The business group said it calling on the relevant agencies and Government ministries to act swiftly to address this pressing matter which occurs year after year.
“Regular maintenance and upgrades of water courses, water pumps, flood gates and other infrastructure can mitigate the extensive damage faced by many. The chamber is open to discussions with stakeholders in both the private and public sectors, inclusive of civil society, to find a solution to the current situation and prevent further distress in the national community,” it added.