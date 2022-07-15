Saudis eye opportunities in T&T

SHAREHOLDERS of publicly-listed TTNGL yesterday again raised the issue of the company paying its dividends in US dollars as a means of boosting the market value of the share.

TTNGL is a subsidiary of the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (NGC).

At the company’s annual meeting, which was held at the ballroom of the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, St Ann’s, the issue was raised by TTNGL shareholder Charles De la Bastide, who pointed out that while the performance of the company in 2021 was very good, “at the end of the day, you have a share that is trading below its issue price, both the Initial Public Offering and the Additional Public Offering (APO) price.