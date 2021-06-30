‘Scale-ups better for economies’

FORTY-NINE business professionals from the food and beverage, ICT, technology and telecommunication and engineering sectors graduated from the Unit Trust Corporation’s Scale Up TT programme.
Participants are already beginning to reap rewards from the training sessions, which were designed to enhance companies’ skill sets.
The programme, which was launched in April 2021, was facilitated by the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC), in a bid to provide business owners with the skills and resources necessary to grow and compete in international markets.
UTC executive director Nigel Edwards, at the virtual graduation ceremony on Tuesday, said: “We have been witness to your tenacity, your drive and passion, and we know those qualities were there before. What we have discovered is that adding those qualities to some specific know-how and experience has created meaningful results; has created actual growth in your businesses.”
Edwards said for entrepreneurship to be successful, the focus cannot be on “the business” only. There must be broader discussions across the whole eco-system that support partnerships, initiatives for knowledge-sharing, and networking, all geared towards removing barriers, and facilitating innovation and business growth.
“UTC is here to ensure this is achieved. We are dealing with entrepreneurship holistically–the economy, the eco-system, companies ready for scale, micro-enterprises and start-ups.
“Our commitment is to bring transformation through entrepreneurship,” the UTC executive director added.
Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, during her feature address, said according to the World Economic Forum (WEF) scale-ups are the real generators of jobs, taxes and wealth in many economies.
“So while ‘start-ups’ are important and serve a vital role in any vibrant economy, it is only when they grow and scale up can they generate these benefits. Scale-up companies help foster an environment for steady growth, addressing the challenge of unemployment by driving innovation, strengthening value chains and paving the way for long-term expansion.”
Entrepreneurial Eco-system
Gopee-Scoon said in order for initiatives such as Scale Up to be successful, there must be a proper functioning entrepreneurial eco-system; with enabling policies, availability of appropriate finance, quality human capital, and a range of institutional and infrastructural support systems.
“This requires all players in various parts of the eco-system to actively participate in the process to help give life to the ideas and activities of entrepreneurs,” she added.
Success stories
Andrew Grosberg, operations manager of Tricon, who participated in the three-month programme, said the company, which is a building material supplier, saw its May export sales grow by 80 per cent more than the same period in 2020, pushing total sales up by more than 20 per cent.
“Export sales now represent 70 per cent of our total sales and on this trajectory we anticipate being a net US dollar earner by year end,” Grosberg said.
D’Market Movers co-founder Rachel Renie said the company was able to launch a new product in June 2021 under their farm and function brand, which increased local sales by 25 per cent.
Renie said: “This new product allowed us listings in bulk stores such as PriceSmart which led to a further sales increase by 15 per cent, resulting in a monthly increase to $120,000. We also begin exporting fourth quarter of 2021 into three new regional markets.”