IN A bid to address the under-employment in the energy sector, the Ministry of Energy has enlisted 40 former island scholarship winners to engage in a mentorship programme at the Ministry of Energy.
Energy Minister Franklin Khan said it was Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s vision to create a cadre of energy professionals.
Khan explained that the work of the technical and professional staff of the Ministry of Energy is specialised, which means the ministry cannot not look to the wider public service for the recruitment of professional staff.
In addition, the ministry has to compete with the international oil companies in compensation for staff.
He observed that between 1998 and 2004, only two members of staff resigned from the Ministry of Energy.