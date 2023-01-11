COME February 10, Scotiabank customers will have to pay $1.50 for digital transfers to other banks from February 10.
On its website on Tuesday, Scotiabank announced that transferring money from an account at the bank to any other local bank via the Scotia Caribbean App and Scotia Online Banking, will now cost $1.50.
Transferring money from one Scotiabank account to another Scotiabank account attracts no charge.
Last year, some other commercial banks began charging for online digital transfers to other local banks, which range from $1.50 to $4.
However, yesterday on Republic Bank’s social media page it said “ Experience more freedom with RepublicOnline and the RepublicMobile App. Send funds to any bank in T&T for free and get access to it within one business day.”