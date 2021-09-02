SCOTIABANK has been named Trinidad and Tobago’s Best Consumer Digital Bank 2021 by Global Finance (New York), a news release from the bank yesterday indicated.
Winning banks were selected based on the following criteria: strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.
Commenting on the award, Scotiabank T&T’s managing director, Gayle Pazos, said “We are thrilled that our progress on our digital front has been recognised. Thanks to our customers for their continued trust in us as we help them manage the effects of the pandemic, as well as our winning team of employees who continue to demonstrate their resiliency, ensuring our customers’ needs are met.”
Pazos said: “Supporting our customers during this time remains a priority. In our efforts to help customers Stay Home and Stay Safe, we quickly deployed, and continue to deploy, a significant number of resources as well as a series of initiatives and customer education programmes to help them bank digitally. This led to an increase of over 1.4 million online and mobile transactions from the onset of the pandemic, a true testament of our customers’ confidence in our digital platforms.”
“The ongoing pandemic has given us an opportunity to not only leverage our technological capabilities but also actively listen more to what our customers are saying. Many of the enhancements we have made are as a direct result of their feedback and we remain committed to driving further improvements towards safer, faster and more convenient banking,” Pazos said.
Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago’s award for Best Consumer Digital Bank comes on the heels of Scotiabank’s global recognition for innovation in financial services by The Banker’s Global Innovation in Digital Banking Awards 2021. The Most Innovative in Data award acknowledges the bank’s investments in data and analytics, as well as its commitment to delivering a more personalised customer experience.