Due to increases in core banking activity with the lifting of Covid restrictions, Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (The Group) has recorded an income after tax of $521 million for the nine-month period which ended July 31, 2022.
This represents an increase of $59 million or 13 per cent over the same period last year.
In a media release yesterday, the bank said income after tax for the quarter was $164 million, $7 million or five per cent more than the quarter ending July 31, 2021.
The bank said the improvement in profitability has resulted in an increased Return on Equity from 14.5 per cent in 2021 to 16.2 per cent in 2022 and an increase in Return on Assets from 2.3 per cent in 2021 to 2.8 per cent in 2022.
Commenting on the results, managing director Gayle Pazos said the bank continues to see a steady rise in loans to customers, recording an increase of $1.3 billion or eight per cent over the last nine months and driving total asset growth by six per cent when compared to the same period in 2021.
“Of this $1.3 billion, consumer loans represent $818 million, corresponding to our best performance since 2016. We continue to make our products and services more accessible and convenient for all our customers. This quarter, we launched a “Basic Access” Deposit Account aimed at supporting our self-employed and micro enterprises customers.
“Scotia Insurance also launched a suite of new products — Scotia Elevate, Scotia Platinum and Scotia Legacy. These additions to our product offerings will deliver enhanced features to our customers while broadening their deposit capabilities, insurance protection and retirement options,” Pazos said.
She noted that the bank’s credit quality has improved with the ratio of non-performing loans as a percentage of gross loans reducing from 2.3 per cent in 2021 to 1.9 per cent in 2022.
“We continue to see recovery in economic activity, driven by increased consumer demand and increased commercial activity. Investment securities and Treasury Bills stood at $7.2 billion as at July 31, an increase of $127 million over the prior year. We have recently begun to see an increase in the USD interest rate environment as the US Federal Reserve seeks to combat rising inflation rates. We will continue to monitor this for further opportunities to maximise our return on our investment portfolio while maintaining sufficient liquidity to meet our funding needs,” Pazos added .
Customer deposits increase by $1.4b
The bank’s total liabilities however increased by $1.6 billion to $24.3 billion or seven per cent over last year.
Pazos said this increase was due to an increase in deposits from customers of $1.4 billion or seven per cent to $21.5 billion and an increase in Policyholder Funds of $104 million or six per cent.
She highlighted that over the last year alone, digital transactions increased by one million or 42 per cent with digital adoption at a record rate of 50 per cent .
“Looking forward, we are encouraged by the increased economic activity resulting from higher energy commodity prices and the final rollback of Covid-19 measures, albeit tempered by continued inflationary pressures and supply chain issues experienced globally and locally.
We remain committed to delivering value for our staff, shareholders and customers and thank them for their loyalty, trust and confidence as we work towards a strong close for 2022,” she added.
Scotiabank said total revenue comprising net interest income and other income was $1.4 billion for the period ending July 31, an increase of $133 million or 10 per cent over last year.
Net Interest Income for the period was $916 million, $12 million or one per cent lower when compared to the same period last year, driven by a decline in the loan portfolio during 2021, together with continued margin compression due to competitive pricing pressures. Core banking revenues continue to recover, driven by other Income growth of $145 million or 39 per cent to $520 million in 2022 as we note increased activity in both retail and commercial segments,” the release further stated.
The group added that non-interest expenses and operating efficiency in the context of continued rising price inflation, managing the group’s operational efficiency remains a strategic priority.