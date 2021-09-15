Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago yesterday reported after-tax profits of $462 million for the nine months ended July 31, 2021, an increase of $96 million or 26 per cent over the comparative prior-year nine-month period.
The total revenue of Scotiabank, comprising net interest income and other income, was $1,303 million for the period ended July 31, 2021, a decrease of $42 million or 3 per cent over the comparable period last year.
The bank said its net interest income for the nine-month period was $928 million, $60 million or six per cent lower when compared to 2020, “driven mainly by decline in our loan portfolio as a result of the continued economic impact of the pandemic.”
Scotiabank’s other income for the same period was $375 million, $18 million or 5 per cent more than the prior year as a result of increase in core banking revenues including credit card income partially offset by lower insurance revenues.
The bank’s total non-interest expenses (NIE) for the period was $536 million, $46 million or 8 per cent lower than the same period in 2020. It said that managing the efficiency of its operations remains a strategic priority of the group, especially in the context of the current and forecasted economic environment for 2021 and beyond.
The bank said its total assets were $27.1 billion as at July 31, 2021, remaining relatively flat when compared to same time last year. Loans to customers closed the period at $15.8 billion, reflecting a reduction of $907 million or 5 per cent compared to 2020.
Commenting on the results, managing director of Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago, Gayle Pazos, said: “We delivered another quarter of improved financial results, having benefited from lower expected credit losses and expense management lift.
“The continued challenging economic environment, coupled with the operating restrictions on businesses, negatively impacted the group’s revenue which declined by $42 million or 3 per cent arising from the decline in economic activity.
“In the face of lower revenues, the group moved to reduce our non-interest expense base by $46 million or 8 per cent from the prior year. This translated into an improved operating efficiency ratio of 41 per cent. The group continues to exercise prudent risk management.”
Pazos said the credit quality of the bank’s loan portfolio remained relatively stable, with the ratio of non-accrual loans to total loans standing at 2.28 per cent at the end of July 2021, and net impairment losses reducing by $144 million or 69 per cent from prior year.
One of the top priorities of the bank, said Pazos, continues to be delivery of an exceptional customer experience. “One of the many ways we do this is by enhancing our digital offering, helping our customers do more of their banking safely and conveniently.
“Since the onset of the pandemic we have seen an increase of 1.4 million in online and mobile transactions. Further by listening to our customers’ feedback, we have been able to introduce new and desired features to our acclaimed Scotia Caribbean App,” said Pazos.
Based on the bank’s results, the directors have approved an interim dividend of $0.60 per share for the third quarter. The directors have also approved an additional special dividend of $0.85 per share with both of these dividends to be paid on October 4, 2021 to shareholders on record as at September 27, 2021. The two dividends in its third quarter bring the bank’s dividends for the year to date to $2.65 a share, which is higher than its earnings per share of $2.61 for the period.
Scotiabank Caribbean Holdings Ltd owns 89,761,887 shares in Scotiabank T&T, accounting for 50.90 per cent of the bank. At $2.65 a share, Scotiabank T&T would have received, or be entitled to receive, $237.86 million in dividends for the first nine months of its financial year.