Scotiabank named T&T’s Best Bank

SCOTIABANK has been named Trinidad and Tobago’s Best Bank for 2022 by Global Finance Magazine (New York).
The magazine selects the best financial institutions around the world every year .
Commenting on the bank’s achievement, Gayle Pazos—senior VP and managing director, Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago said, “Our team continues to look for better ways to serve and drive customer engagement, we do this by connecting regularly, anticipating customers’ changing needs and enhancing capabilities to provide better customer experiences.”
Pazos congratulated all members of staff on this “well-deserved recognition”, and also thanked the bank’s customers for their trust, especially during the ongoing uncertainties caused by the pandemic.
“This award provides the motivation for us to continue to do more to deliver improved value to our customers,” she said.
She noted that highlights of this year’s recognition included the bank’s progress in transforming its business digitally, with continuous features added to the Scotia Caribbean Mobile App, including the launch of Scotia SelectPay, significant improvements in e-commerce services and new to market enhancements such as online account opening and the Bank’s very own Inter-Payment Gateway (IPG) Solution.
Speaking about the 2022 awards, Joseph D Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance, said corporate leaders face a new set of challenges concerning the choice of their banking relationships.
“Following on the enormous difficulties wrought by the pandemic, these changes demand increased attention to global commercial relationships. Our awards support decision-makers in selecting the best financial partners,” Giarraputo said.
On the Global Finance website states winners have been chosen in more than 150 countries and territories across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, Central America, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe.