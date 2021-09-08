The fight for former State-owned oil company Petrotrin’s scrap iron has intensified with the Trinidad & Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) alleging they are being denied a piece of the pie while “companies” are carting off material.
TTSIDA president, Allan Ferguson, made the allegation at a press conference at Signature Hall in Chaguanas on Monday.
He estimated that Petrotrin’s scrap iron, which is being sold to certain companies, may fetch them around US$1 million while the TTSIDA has put an offer on the table of US$300 million.
“For someone like me it’s not easy to get things done.
“When you are an organisation like us, no matter how big your project is, no matter if it’s the best for Trinidad and Tobago, they seem to not want you to go on top.
“They always want us to stay at the bottom.”
Ferguson said because of all of that the TTSIDA invited big international investors to come to T&T to assist them with the Petrotrin scrap iron project.
“We also engaged one of the largest mills in the world to come here to work with us.”
Ferguson said since May last year the TTSIDA has been asking for a chance to buy Petrotrin’s scrap iron. They read all the letters they wrote at the conference.
TTSIDA met with the executive of Heritage Petroleum Company Limited on May 19, 2020 to engage in a general discussion of the possibility of them being able to participate in the sale of obsolete assets of Petrotrin.
On May 21, 2020 the TTSIDA wrote a letter to CEO Arlene Chow requesting a site visit to locations where the obsolete assets are stored in order to design a system to dispose of the items.
Heritage Petroleum replied on July 1, 2020 that arrangements were made to facilitate a site visit on July 3, 2020 at the Heritage Marine Base, Point Fortin.
Heritage said there are about 34 locations across the southern acreage spanning Point Fortin to Guayaguayare/Gaelota.
A letter of support for the TTSIDA was sent by chairman of Heritage Petroleum, Michael Quamina, on July 3, 2020 to Minister of Trade, Paula Gopee-Scoon.
Quamina said he held a meeting with the TTSIDA on July 15, 2020 and the association told him it had engaged a world class scrap iron shredder.
Ferguson said the TTSIDA said this presented an opportunity to create in T&T, and across the region, thousands of sustainable jobs and allow scrap iron dealers to fetch considerably higher prices for their raw material.
But Ferguson told the media, “This is where it started to get greasy”.
He said, after doing all of this and putting the necessary things in place, they are still awaiting word on the status of their tender.
He said they had no reply from a letter enquiring about this.
And while they are waiting, material is being moved out of Petrotrin, he alleged.
“Companies are moving out material from Heritage. I don’t know if they are selling it or what they are doing. The material Heritage is selling to companies, if they get US$1 million, they get plenty,” said Ferguson.
He said the TTSIDA depends on Petrotrin for its survival.
“Petrotrin was one of the largest suppliers to the local scrap iron industry before its closure. When they closed down, we had to take some kind of steps to save our industry because we would have ended up having to close down too,” said the head of the scrap iron dealers group.
Ferguson said 90 per cent of the TTSIDA’s scrap iron is exported to Taiwan.
He likened the TTSIDA’s bid for Petrotrin’s scrap iron to a boxer going into a ring with his hands tied.
He appealed to Gopee-Scoon to hear their cry.
“There is still material left and there’s still opportunity for us. Please have a meeting with us.
“I would like to tell them God doesn’t sleep. God is alive and He is not dead.”