A COMPLETE shutdown of scrap metal exports for two to three months is the only way to stem the spate of metal theft, which has caused havoc in some communities.
Scrap Iron Dealers Association of Trinidad and Tobago president Allan Ferguson made the call during a news conference at its Kelly Village, Caroni office, yesterday.
At Bournes Road, St James, copper fittings on Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) pipes were stolen last week and the community has been without water ever since. The residents asked that after the pipes are repaired the police carry out patrols between 2-5 a.m. when the bandits had struck.
In other areas, thieves have ripped down live cables plunging some communities into darkness while some of the thieves have been killed doing this.
Ferguson admitted that the association had received complaints but hastily added that those within the group would never condone theft.
However, he said that out of 130-plus dealers there were ten who may be guilty and added that they were easy to find.
“We continue to say to Government, to TSTT, and the police that there is something we can do to stop the stealing immediately,” he said.
He explained that all dealers should be licensed by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and therefore their addresses would be available.
He suggested that the police visit some of these yards and examine the shipping containers to determine what may have been stolen versus what was not. He said that those yards found guilty of accepting stolen metals should have their owners arrested and the companies barred from doing business.
“I am saying today to Government to hold up the export of copper and these other metals until we get it right. So I am asking again that Government sit down with us please to discuss the way forward,” he said.
“The majority of people stealing copper are not members of our association but people off the street, so we will accept the halt on exports because it is the one sure way not to have a market for this copper immediately. If we don’t do that right now things are going to get worse,” he said.
He said in their own yards vehicles and people coming in to do trade are photographed and their vehicles are also photographed.
Ferguson added that if they are unable to provide proof as to the legitimacy of the materials they were selling they would be turned way.
“If they come back with proof of purchase then we could take their materials,” said Ferguson.
Asked if he was willing to provide details of errant dealers, Ferguson said that he did not need to do that.
“The police don’t need a warrant to enter these yards,” he said.
He added that details as to the location of these yards were available from the Trade Ministry as to operate legally they needed a licence which he said would have the owner’s name and address.
Asked then how far was he willing to go to help stop these thefts, he replied, “The only person I fear is the Lord and it had times I went with the police to close down a yard because some people believe doing wrong is always the right way and that is failure to me.”
“They would never come into my yard with stolen metal. Why is that?...it is because some people are lawless and just don’t care,” slammed Ferguson.