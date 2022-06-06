Allan Ferguson

‘EASY TO STOP THEFT’: Allan Ferguson

A COMPLETE shutdown of scrap metal exports for two to three months is the only way to stem the spate of metal theft, which has caused havoc in some communities.

Scrap Iron Dealers Association of Trinidad and Tobago president Allan Ferguson made the call during a news conference at its Kelly Village, Caroni office, yesterday.

At Bournes Road, St James, copper fittings on Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) pipes were stolen last week and the community has been without water ever since. The residents asked that after the pipes are repaired the police carry out patrols between 2-5 a.m. when the bandits had struck.

In other areas, thieves have ripped down live cables plunging some communities into darkness while some of the thieves have been killed doing this.

Ferguson admitted that the association had received complaints but hastily added that those within the group would never condone theft.

However, he said that out of 130-plus dealers there were ten who may be guilty and added that they were easy to find.

“We continue to say to Government, to TSTT, and the police that there is something we can do to stop the stealing immediately,” he said.

He explained that all dealers should be licensed by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and therefore their addresses would be available.

He suggested that the police visit some of these yards and examine the shipping containers to determine what may have been stolen versus what was not. He said that those yards found guilty of accepting stolen metals should have their owners arrested and the companies barred from doing business.

“I am saying today to Government to hold up the export of copper and these other metals until we get it right. So I am asking again that Government sit down with us please to discuss the way forward,” he said.

“The majority of people stealing copper are not members of our association but people off the street, so we will accept the halt on exports because it is the one sure way not to have a market for this copper immediately. If we don’t do that right now things are going to get worse,” he said.

He said in their own yards vehicles and people coming in to do trade are photographed and their vehicles are also photographed.

Ferguson added that if they are unable to provide proof as to the legitimacy of the materials they were selling they would be turned way.

“If they come back with proof of purchase then we could take their materials,” said Ferguson.

Asked if he was willing to provide details of errant dealers, Ferguson said that he did not need to do that.

“The police don’t need a warrant to enter these yards,” he said.

He added that details as to the location of these yards were available from the Trade Ministry as to operate legally they needed a licence which he said would have the owner’s name and address.

Asked then how far was he willing to go to help stop these thefts, he replied, “The only person I fear is the Lord and it had times I went with the police to close down a yard because some people believe doing wrong is always the right way and that is failure to me.”

“They would never come into my yard with stolen metal. Why is that?...it is because some people are lawless and just don’t care,” slammed Ferguson.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US government supporting Quanten

US government supporting Quanten

The United States embassy in Port of Spain last Thursday acknowledged that it is supporting Quanten LLC, the American company that has been selected as the preferred bidder to acquire or lease the oil refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre.

The embassy was asked to respond to comments made by Energy Minister, Stuart Young, in a Facebook post last week Sunday.

Faster hydrogen progress needed

Faster hydrogen progress needed

The sooner that T&T can get started on its hydrogen project, the better, says Thibault Menage, vice-president for the Caribbean at the French-owned, publicly traded company, HDF Energy.

HDF Energy is the majority shareholder (70 per cent) of T&T’s hydrogen start-up, NewGen Energy Limited (NewGen), a subsidiary of Kenesjay Green Limited (KGL), chaired by Philip Julien.

Perenco invests US$200 million in platform

Perenco invests US$200 million in platform

PERENCO T&T Ltd (Perenco) made an investment of US$200 million in its first platform, “Macarius Power,” to be installed in the Teak, Samaan & Poui (TSP) fields, located off the southeast coast of Trinidad and Tobago.

Perenco, an Anglo-French energy company, is the operator of the consortium that manages the TSP fields, with a 70 per cent stake acquired in 2016.

The company and its local partners, Heritage Petroleum and the National Gas Company (NGC) launched a three-year platform refurbishment programme in early 2021.