Allan Ferguson, the president of the association in a news release yesterday said this country has been a member of the WTO since March 1995 which means it is required to adhere to the guidelines and policies of the organisation.
The organisation prohibits discrimination between trading partners, but provides exceptions for environmental protection, national security, and other important goals.
“In this case, we are seeking the guidance and intervention of the WTO in this matter which we believe is important to the survival of the industry,” Ferguson said.
In the letter addressed to Okonjo-Iweala yesterday, the association indicated that at a news conference on August 5, this country’s Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds told the nation that the damage to the country’s copper wire and other metals was an act of vandalism.
However, Ferguson said on August 25, while speaking at another media conference, Hinds told the population that the issue was a matter of theft.
“This ban came despite many attempts made by the Association to work with the government to find solutions to the issue instead of shutting down the country. This includes the numerous calls on the government to implement the new scrap iron policy, since 2013, which would have assisted in deterring the increase in theft,” he lamented.
Ferguson bemoaned that the six-month ban has already had a severe negative impact on the lives and livelihoods of thousands of citizens of this country whose incomes are below the poverty line.
“It also affects many citizens around the Caribbean who come to T&T to sell their scrap metals to purchase food and other items to take back to their respective countries.”
The association president further pointed out in the letter that data provided by the country’s Central Statistical Office stated that scrap metal exports escalated from approximately $69 million dollars in 2009 to an estimated $216 million in 2019, which represented a 213 per cent increase over a ten-year period.
He noted that in 2020, records show that T&T exported $20 million dollars in scrap iron making it the 75th largest exporter in the world.
The association added that it is therefore calling for WTO’s intervention as important since the six-month ban is detrimental to the existence of the scrap iron industry in Trinidad and Tobago and its future.
“In light of this, we ask that you look into this matter given the information provided and offer the much needed assistance or guidance our association is seeking at this time.”
There have been several protests by scrap iron workers since the export ban was announced by Attorney General Reginald Armour SC, last month.
Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon recently said that the industry must be regulated.
“Clearly the situation was out of hand with the looming, with worsening levels of criminal activity and therefore it had to be kept in check. There are those who have come to abuse it in recent times and the matter has to be dealt with,” she lamented.